Worldwide Natural Food Colors Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Archer Daniels Midland, Naturex and Sensient Technologies

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Food Colors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global natural food color market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Natural food colors are additives that are used in the food and beverages industry to enhance the color of cooked or processed food products. They are most commonly obtained from annatto, turmeric, beet juice, red cabbage, spinach and caramel. Natural food colors are free of genetically modified organisms (GMO) and allergens and consist of natural extracts, pigments and dyes. They are non-toxic and environment-friendly and form an essential additive in the manufacturing of liquids, gels, gel pastes and edible powders. Extensively utilized in both commercial and domestic cooking, they provide a decorative appeal to the food and aid in keeping it fresh for a long duration.



Natural food colors are used for preparing flavored drinks and juices as well as bakery and confectionary items. At present, the rising demand for natural food colors in the food and beverages industry is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing population across the globe has led to an increase in the demand for healthy and natural food products that contain less or no artificial colors, preservatives and additives. Additionally, increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of natural ingredients is also expected to augment the demand of the natural food colors in the near future. Furthermore, strict governmental regulations on the trading and manufacturing of synthetic colors have stimulated the food and beverage manufacturers to adopt natural alternatives. Food security authorities are also encouraging the use of natural food colors for manufacturing toys and textiles, which is further driving the market.



This report provides a deep insight into the global natural food color market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the natural food color market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen, Naturex, Sensient Technologies Corporation, DowDuPont, FMC Corporation, Allied Biotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, Kalsec Inc., Doehler, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global natural food color market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global natural food color industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global natural food color industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global natural food color industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global natural food color industry?

What is the structure of the global natural food color industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global natural food color industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Natural Food Color Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Form

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.3.2 Chr. Hansen

14.3.3 Naturex

14.3.4 Sensient Technologies Corporation

14.3.5 DowDuPont

14.3.6 FMC Corporation

14.3.7 Allied Biotech Corporation

14.3.8 DDW The Colour House

14.3.9 Kalsec Inc.

14.3.10 Doehler

