Worldwide Nephrology Devices Industry to 2025 - Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Nephrological Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nephrology Devices Market (2020-2025) by Device Type, End User And Geography, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nephrology Devices Market is estimated to be USD 13 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3 %.

The study of Nephrology deals with the functions and diseases related to the kidney and its treatment. Similarly, nephrological devices are used for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) like renal failure, interstitial nephritis, etc. As per the Global Burden of Disease, around 1.2 million people died of CKD in 2017. With a higher occurrence of CKD, more and more patients are opting for renal replacement therapies, which involve extensive use of nephrological devices. With the increasing amount of renal disorders, the demand for nephrological devices has been on the rise.

These devices are well-defined for the treatment of nephrological disorders. With the rapid technological advancements, there have been extensive innovations in the market for nephrological devices. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several sub-segments within the market. However, several companies are competing in the market by developing the specifications of the technology, and advancing the applications of the treatment, implementing profitable strategies.

With the growing prevalence of renal disorders coupled with the rising geriatric population, the growth for nephrological devices is expected to be positive. However, the high cost associated with these devices hinders the growth of the market. On the other hand, a rise in awareness about the advantages associated with nephrology devices such as reduced treatment and recovery time is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population

The Surge in Healthcare Expenditure

The Rise in the Prevalence of Renal Disorders

Restraints

High Cost Associated with the Devices

Opportunities

High Growth Potential in Developing Economies

Innovation in Nephrology Devices

Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Nephrological Devices

Segments Covered



By Device Type, the Dialysis Instrument is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast year. This is attributable to an increase in the number of patients requiring hemodialysis, thus leading to a direct demand for such machines, especially in the developing nations.



By Geography, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. It is attributed to factors such as a high rise in the aging population with increased exposure to nephrological disorders. Also, the easy accessibility to the nephrological devices in the US has further boosted the growth of this market.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Baxter International, C.R.Bard, Fresenius Medical Care, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Dornier Medtech, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DaVita, Nipro Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.



Why Buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Nephrology Devices Market. - The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Nephrology Devices Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithotripter

6.3 Dialysis Instrument

6.4 Haemodialysis Water Treatment Systems

6.5 Dialysis Catheter

6.6 Other Device Types



7 Global Nephrology Devices Market, By end user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.4 Home

7.5 Others



8 Global Nephrology Devices Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina



8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Rest of Europe



8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle East and Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

9.3.4 Investments & Fundings



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

10.2 Baxter International Inc.

10.3 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

10.4 Dornier MedTech

10.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.6 Nipro Corporation

10.7 DaVita

10.8 Cantel Medical Corporation

10.9 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.10 C.R.Bard, Inc.

10.11 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.12 Cook Medical

10.13 Siemens Healthineers

10.14 Medtronic plc

10.15 Medline Industries, Inc.

10.16 STORZ Medical AG



11 Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3ujh6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

