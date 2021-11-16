Worldwide Network-Attached Storage Industry to 2026 - Featuring Buffalo Americas, Dell Technologies and IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network-Attached Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network-attached storage market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Network-Attached Storage (NAS) is an IP-based file sharing device that provides easy data and recovery solutions. It offers centralized data storage in a safe and reliable manner and permits data access across other networks. It utilizes network file systems (NFS) and common internet file system (CIFS) as protocols, owing to which the data can be accessed remotely using a network connection. At present, it is extensively utilized in different organizations across the globe for payroll, supporting email systems, accounting databases, video recording and editing, logging data and business analytics.



Rapid digitalization, along with the increasing penetration of wireless communication technologies, represents one of the significant factors impelling the global NAS market growth. Moreover, as NAS systems are effective, scalable and cost-efficient, they are gaining popularity in small-medium enterprises (SMEs) around the world. They also enable continuous data access, which enhances team collaborations and timely response to customers and improves data management and security.

Besides this, several cloud-based service providers are focusing on the integration of NAS services to optimize cost, manage performance and provide control over location and security. Furthermore, due to the rising volume of sensitive data in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, leading manufacturers are adopting NAS systems to secure data storage at a reasonable cost. Apart from this, the introduction of multifunctional NAS systems that connect to a home network, provide remote access to multiple personal computers (PCs) and synchronize data on smartphones is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Buffalo Americas Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, IBM Corporation, NetApp Inc., Netgear Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology Plc, Synology Inc., Western Digital Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global network-attached storage market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global network-attached storage market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the storage solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global network-attached storage market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Network-Attached Storage Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 High-End Enterprise NAS

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Midmarket NAS

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Low-End NAS

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Storage Solution

7.1 Scale-Up

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Scale-Out

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 On-premises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud-based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hybrid

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

9.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Telecommunications and IT

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Energy

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Government

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Education and Research

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Market Trends

9.9.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Buffalo Americas Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Dell Technologies Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 IBM Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 NetApp Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Netgear Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 QNAP Systems Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Seagate Technology PLC

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Synology Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Western Digital Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t87bcc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

