Worldwide Neurovascular Intervention Industry to 2027 - Players Include Stryker, Medtronic and Penumbra

According to this new report, the global neurovascular intervention market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.5 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.42% in the period 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is driven by the prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases and neurovascular disorders, favourable reimbursement policies and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Neurovascular intervention is an approach for the treatment of neurological disorders and neurovascular diseases that affects the central nervous system. It is also used for the treatment of associated blood vascular systems using minimally invasive procedures. Neurological medical devices have been broadly classified into Neuro-stimulation Devices, Interventional Devices, Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices and Neurosurgery Devices.

Technological advancement in the neurovascular intervention industry has brought about a new treatment paradigm for patients suffering from neurovascular diseases. It has led to the deployment of surgical robots for the treatment of strokes. CorPath GRX System, developed by Corindus, a Siemens Healthineers Company performed the first-in-human robotic-assisted neurovascular intervention in the year 2019.

Report Scope

This report provides detailed analysis of the global neurovascular intervention market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments and regional markets. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Parameter Description

Base year: 2013

2013 Forecast period: 2020 - 2027

2020 - 2027 Market sizing: Revenue in US$ Billions and Numbers in Billions & CAGR for the period 2013 to 2027

Revenue in US$ Billions and Numbers in Billions & CAGR for the period 2013 to 2027 Country coverage: The US, Germany , France , Japan & China

The US, , , & Vendor scope: Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes , Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Penumbra Inc. & Terumo Corporation

Johnson & , Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Penumbra Inc. & Terumo Corporation Report coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Neurovascular Market

3.1 Neurological Disorders

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Classification

3.1.2.1 Ischemic Strokes

3.1.2.2 Cerebral Aneurysms

3.1.2.3 Cerebral Artery Stenosis

3.1.2.4 Others

3.2 Neurovascular Treatment

3.2.1 Surgical Options

3.2.1.1 Microsurgery

3.2.1.2 Endovascular Surgery

3.2.1.3 Radiosurgery

4. Neurovascular Devices

4.1 Overview

4.2 Classification

4.2.1 Neuro-stimulation Devices

4.2.2 Interventional Devices

4.2.3 Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices

4.2.4 Neurosurgery Devices

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Devices

5.2.2 Market Share by Therapeutic Application

5.2.3 Market Share by Region

6. Global Neurovascular Market Segmentation

6.1 By Devices

6.1.1 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.1.3 Market Share by Region

6.1.2 Flow Diverter for Aneurysm

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.3 Market Share by Region

6.1.3 Carotid Artery Stenting (CAS) System

6.1.3.1 Overview

6.1.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3.2 Market Share by Region

6.1.4 Stent Retriever Market

6.1.4.1 Overview

6.1.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Stroke

6.2.1.1 Overview

6.2.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Cerebral Aneurysm

6.2.2.1 Overview

6.2.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 Cerebral Artery Stenosis

6.2.3.1 Overview

6.2.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.4 Others

6.2.4.1 Overview

6.2.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Regional Analysis

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2 The US

7.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2.2 Market Share by Segment

7.1.2.3 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2.4 Flow Diverter Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2.5 Carotid Artery Stenting (CAS) Systems Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.2 Market Share by Segment

7.2.3 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.4 Flow Diverter Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.5 Germany

7.2.5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.6 France

7.2.6.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.6.2 Market Share by Applications

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.3.2 Market Share by Segment

7.3.3 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.3.4 Japan

7.3.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.3.5 China

7.3.5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

8. Global Neurovascular Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.1.2 Deployment of Surgical Robots

8.1.3 Image-Guided Hi-Def Technology

8.1.4 Other Technological Advancements

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Prevalence of Cerebrovascular Diseases

8.2.2 Rising Incidences of Neurological Disorders

8.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

8.2.4 Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure

8.2.5 Focus on R&D Activities

8.2.6 Rise in Awareness Programs

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

8.3.2 High Cost of Treatment

8.3.3 Multiple Product Recalls

8.3.4 Dearth of Skilled Neurosurgeons

8.3.5 Social Stigma

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Global

9.2 Regional

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes

10.2 Stryker Corporation

10.3 Medtronic Plc.

10.4 Penumbra Inc.

10.5 Terumo Corporation

