Worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Industry to 2025 - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19

The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is estimated to be USD 9.51 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25.28 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.6%.



The major factors such as increasing research and development activities utilizing the NGS technologies, growing applications of NGS in clinical diagnosis, and discovery applications demanding NGS technology are expected to drive the growth of the overall market. The rapid speed, cost, and accuracy of the NGS technology have also helped in the growth of the market. However, the current market is facing challenges due to the difficulty in the management of large data and complications associated with Big Data management.



1. In September 2020, Illumina Inc. acquired GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on multi-cancer early detection, for cash and stock consideration of USD 8 billion upon closing of the transaction.

2. In August 2020, Guardant Health Inc. received the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Guardant360 CDx, the first liquid biopsy companion diagnostic that also uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology for tumor mutation profiling, also known as comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), in patients with any solid malignant neoplasm (cancerous tumor).

3. In 2019, Qiagen launched NGS panels and liquid biopsy solutions with integrated bioinformatics to lead advances in cancer research.



Some of the companies covered in this report are 10x Genomics, 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG), Agilent Technologies Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Bio matters Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GATC Biotech AG., GenapSys Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Applications in Clinical Diagnosis

4.2.1.2 Speed, Cost, and Accuracy

4.2.1.3 Efficient Replacement for Traditional Technologies (Microarrays)

4.2.1.4 Increasing need of inexpensive sequencing devices in routine medical checkups and clinical settings

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Standardization concerns over NGS based diagnostics

4.2.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals

4.2.2.3 Huge data processing and reimbursement uncertainty in clinical settings

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Lucrative opportunities in emerging markets

4.2.3.2 Potential significance of NGS analysis in identifying cancer mutations

4.2.3.3 Investigate NGS use to enable single-cell genomics

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Data analysis and bioinformatics challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Whole genome sequencing

6.3 Exome sequencing

6.4 Targeted sequencing

6.5 Others



7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research application

7.3 Clinical application

7.4 Others



8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sequencing by synthesis

8.3 Ion semiconductor sequencing

8.4 Others



9 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic institutes & research centres

9.3 Hospitals & clinics

9.4 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

9.5 Others



10 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Russia

10.5.9 Rest of APAC

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

12.1 10x Genomics

12.2 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.4 Beijing Genomics Institute

12.5 Bio matters Ltd.

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.7 DNASTAR Inc.

12.8 Eurofins Scientific

12.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

12.10 GATC Biotech AG.

12.11 GenapSys Inc.

12.12 GENEWIZ

12.13 Genomatix GmbH

12.14 Illumina Inc.

12.15 Macrogen Inc.

12.16 Myriad Genetics Inc.

12.17 New England Biolabs Inc.

12.18 NuGEN Technologies Inc.

12.19 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

12.20 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

12.21 Partek Inc.

12.22 PerkinElmer Inc.

12.23 PierianDx.

12.24 Qiagen N.V.

12.25 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



13 Appendix



