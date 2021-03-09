Worldwide NGOs and Charitable Organizations Industry to 2030 - Players Include Wikimedia, BRAC and Acumen Fund Among Others

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGOs and Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global NGOs and charitable organizations market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global NGOs and charitable organizations market is expected to grow from $279.81 billion in 2020 to $285.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $369.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ngos and charitable organizations? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The NGOs and Charitable Organizations market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ngos and charitable organizations market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ngos and charitable organizations market section of the report gives context. It compares the ngos and charitable organizations market with other segments of the civic services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ngos and charitable organizations indicators comparison.

Major companies in the NGOs and charitable organizations market include Wikimedia; BRAC; Acumen Fund; Cure Violence and Medecins Sans Frontiers.



The NGOs and charitable organizations market consists of sales of NGO and charitable services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in grantmaking foundations or charitable trusts and establishments primarily engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities. The NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented into trust and foundations; voluntary health organizations; human rights organizations; environment, conservation and wildlife organizations; and other NGOs And charitable organizations.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global ngos and charitable organizations market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global ngos and charitable organizations market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ngos and charitable organizations market.



NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology. According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.



