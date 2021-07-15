Worldwide Nursery Planters and Pots Industry to 2028 - Growing Demand in Europe Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nursery Planters and Pots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material, End User; and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nursery planters and pots market was valued at US$ 1,523.14 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,956.21 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% during 2020-2028.

Nursery planters and pots are products or containers in which the plants such as flowers, vegetables, and herbs are grown or placed. There are different sizes, shapes, and designs of nursery planters and pots available in the market. The demand for nursery planters and pots has been rising owing to the fondness of gardens, especially in Europe. According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), the major countries in Europe which are importing garden pots include Germany, the UK, and France. Manufacturers operating in the nursery planters and pots market are continuously making innovations, which are related to the product design, as well as their functionality to provide helpful and innovative solutions to the customers. Plastic pots have adverse environmental impacts, and thus, manufacturers are focusing on creating recyclable plastic pots.



Based on end user, the nursery planters and pots market is segmented into residential, greenhouse and container farming, and others. The residential segment dominated the market in terms of value in 2020. The demand for nursery planters and pots in the residential sector is rising due to the shifting interest of the consumers to grow garden at home. Millennials are now preferring to develop kitchen gardens, which will help them in growing commercial herbs and vegetables such as bush beans, peas, parsley, mint, lemongrass, and tomatoes. In the residential sector, consumers are using planters and pots as a decorative item.



Geographically, the nursery planters and pots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share. The emerging nations in Asia-Pacific are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population coupled with growth in urbanization, which is offering massive opportunities for the key market players operating in the nursery planters and pots market. Floriculture in the region is transforming into a lucrative business owing to the high growth potential. Asia-Pacific has witnessed development in horticultural practices, greenhouse technology, and biotechnology, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the nursery planters and pots market in the region.



The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the consumer goods industry, which is restraining the growth of nursery planters and pots market.



Nursery Supplies Inc.; The HC Companies; T.O. Plastics; Poppelmann GmbH & Co., KG.; Keter; Landmark Plastic Corporation; Anderson Pots; Pot Incorporated; Fertil; and East Jordan Plastics, Inc. are among the major players operating in the global nursery planters and pots market.



