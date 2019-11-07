Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market Database 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Unique Database Providing Global Electronics Assembly Data of Nearly 380 of the World's Leading OEM Outsourcing Companies



Database Highlights

Product Segment Analysis, 2018

Automotive

Communications

Computers/Peripherals

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

Company-Level Analysis, 2018

COGS Assembly Revenue

Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

Outsourced/In-House Assembly Revenue

Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions

Assembly Revenue by 48 Products

The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.3 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2018. The market is expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships and in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on the total cost.



The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2019 Edition is a peerless database that analyzes the 2018 electronics assembly market on a worldwide basis. It is developed by studying nearly 380 leading OEM electronics companies in 52 different product categories and their manufacturing activities in 3 different geographic areas. Moreover, the report examines the electronics assembly market by outsourced subcontractor versus in-house assembly by the OEM company.



The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets:

Automotive

Communications

Computers/Peripherals

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment:

COGS Assembly Revenue

Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly

Revenue

Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions

Assembly Revenue by 52 Products

The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.



The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2019 Edition will provide you with the critical information you need on this significant market.

Key Topics Covered:



Worksheet 1: Automotive

Automotive Engine Controls

Automotive Instruments

Automotive Safety

Automotive Entertainment

Total Automotive

Automotive Summary

Worksheet 2: Communications

Mobile Phones

Infrastructure

Other Phones

Enterprise LANs

Wireless LANs

DSL/Cable Modems

PBX/Key Systems

Carrier-Class

Other Communications

Total Communications Summary

Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals

Notebooks

Desktops

Tablets

Servers

Workstations

ESS

Monitors

Printers

E-Readers

Other Computer

Total Computer Summary

Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics

Analog TV

Digital TV

MP3

Other Audio

Games

Enterprise LANs

Wireless LANs

DSL/Cable

PBX/CPE

Class Carrier

Other Telecom

Total Telecom Summary

Worksheet 5: Industrial

Process Control

Test & Measurement

Other Industrial

Clean Energy

Total Industrial Summary

Worksheet 6: Medical

Monitoring

Therapeutic

Diagnostics/Surgical

Total Medical Summary

Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

In-Flight Entertainment

Navigation Systems

Weapons

C3 Systems

Other Military

Other Aerospace/Other Transportation

Total Aerospace/Military/Other Tran

Worksheet 8: World Total

Total Production Assembly Value by Country

EMS Assembly Value by Region

In-House Assembly Value by Region

Total Assembly Value by Market

Segment/Product

Companies Mentioned



3M Healthcare

Healthcare ABB

Abbott Labs

Accton

Acer

ADTRAN

ADVA

Advantest

Agfa-Gevaert

Agilent

Airbus SE

Aisin Seiki

Alps Electric

ALSTOM

Amazon

Amgen

Amtran

Anritsu

Apple, Inc.

Applied Materials

Arcelik

Arima

Arista Networks

ARRIS Technology

ASML

AstraZeneca

AsusTek

AU Optronics

Audi AG

AutoLiv

Avaya

AVIC International

B. Braun

BAE Systems

Barnes & Noble

Baxter International

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Auto

Bharat Heavy

Bio-Rad

Blackberry

BMW

BOE Technology

Boeing

Bombardier

Bosch Group

BOSE

Boston Scientific

Brother Industries

Canadian Solar

Canon

Cardinal Healthcare

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Casio Computer

Caterpillar

Changan Motor

Changhong

Chemring

China Aerospace

China Electronics

China Putian

China SpaceSat

Ciena

Cisco

Clevo

CNH Global

Coherent

Compal Electronics

CONMED

Continental

Cray, Inc.

Cree

Daimler

Danaher

Dassault Aviation

Datang Telecom

DaVita Healthcare

Deere & Co.

Dell Technologies

Delphi

Delta Electronics

Denso Corporatio Dongfeng

Dentsply

DePuy Synthes

Diebold Nixdorf

D-Link

Dolby Laboratories

Dragerwerk

Eaton

Ebara Corp.

EchoStar

ECI Telecom

Edwards Lifesciences

Electricals

Electrolux

EliteGroup Computer Systems

Ellisor

Embraer

Emerson

Epson

Ericsson

Everi Holdings

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fanuc

FAW Group

Federal Signal

Fiat Chrysler

First_Solar

Fitbit

Fortinet

Fresenius

Fuji Electric

Fujitsu

Funai Electric

Gamesa

Garmin

Geely Motor

Gemalto

General Dynamics

General Electric

Getinge

Gogo LLC

Google

Great Wall

Guangzhou Auto Hella

Haier Electronics

Halliburton

Hannstar Display

Hanwha Q-Cells

Harman International

Harmonic

Harris Corp.

Hewlett Packard

Hindustan Aerospace

Hisense

HiSilicon

Hitachi

Hologic

Honda Motor

Honeywell

HP, Inc.

HPE

HTC

Huawei

Humax

Hyundai Motor

IBM

IGT

Illumina

Infinera

Ingersoll Rand

Intel

Intuitive Surgical

Inventec

Israel Aerospace

Itron

ITT Corp.

JA Solar

JEOL

JinkoSolar

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson Controls

Juniper Networks

JVC Kenwood

Kawasaki

Keysight Technologie KLA-Tencor

Kia Motors

Komatsu

KONE Oyj

Konica Minolta

Koninklijke Philips

Konka Group

Kyocera

L-3

Lam Research

Lennox Intl .

. Lenovo

Leonardo

Lexmark

LG Electronics

Lockheed Martin

Logitech

LONGi

Lufthansa Systems

Magna Internatio Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Masimo

Mazda Motors

Medtronic

Mettler Toledo

Microsoft

MicroStar

Midea Holding

Mindray Medical

MiTac

Mitel

Mitsubishi

Mitsui Engineering

MKS Instruments

Motorola Solutions

MTS Systems

National Instruments

NCR

NEC

NetApp, Inc.

Netgear

Nichia

Nikon

Nintendo

Nissan

Nokia Oyj

Northrop Grumman

Novartis

Oki Electric

Olympus

Omron

Oppo

Oracle

Orbital ATK

OSRAM Licht

Panasonic

Panda Electronics

Parker-Hannifin

PerkinElmer

Peugeot SA

Philips Electronics

Pioneer

Pitney Bowes

Polycom

Positivo Informatica

Qiagen N.V.

Qisda

Qorvo

Quanta Computer

Raytheon

Renault

ResMed

Ricoh

Robert Bosch

Roche

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Collins

Rohde & Schwartz

Roku

Saab

SAFRAN

SAIC Motor

Samsung

Sanyo Electronics

Schlumberger Omnes

Schneider Electric

Sharp Corporation

Shimadzu

Siemens AG

Sinopec

SmarDTV (Nagra)

Smith & Nephew

Smiths Group

Sony

Spirent

SPX Corporation

Stryker

Sumitomo Heavy IndustrieSunPower

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Suzuki Motor

Tata Motors

Tatung

TCL Corporation

Technicolor

Teledyne

Telent

Tellabs

Teradata

Teradyne, Inc.

Terumo

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Textron, Inc.

Thales

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tokyo Electron

TomTom

Toshiba

TPV

Trimble Navigation

Trina Solar

Ubiquiti Networks

Unisys

United Technologies

UT Starcom

UTC

Valeo

Varian Medical

Vestas Wind

Vestel

Viavi Solutions

Visteon

Vivo

Volkswagen AG

Volvo AB

Vtech

Waters Corporation

Western Digital (Unisys)

Whirlpool Corporation

Xerox

Xiaomi

Yamaha

Yokogawa Electric

Zimmer Biomet

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hh0wv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

