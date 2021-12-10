Worldwide Omega-3 Concentrates Industry to 2027 - Usage of Omega-3 Concentrates in Pet Food Presents Opportunities

Dec 10, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega-3 Concentrates Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form, Source, Type, Concentration and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global omega-3 concentrates market was valued at US$ 1,635.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,703.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2019 to 2027.
Omega-3 concentrates refer to highly concentrated oils comprising the EPA and DHA that sum up more than 50%. These concentrates are obtained from omega-3 rich fats processed to have EPA or DHA in higher concentrations. The omega-3 concentrates are mainly derived from oils such as fish oil, calamari oil, and algal oil. These concentrates are also available in powdered forms and find their application in dietary supplement manufacturing and are also used as a pharmaceutical-grade component.
The plethora of health benefits and attributes offered by omega-3 concentrates are the key factors driving the growth of the omega-3 concentrates market. However, the lack of awareness and a wide gap between the usage and awareness restricts the profitable growth of the omega-3 concentrates market. The increasing disposable income of the consumers in emerging economies of regions, such as the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America, contributes to the market growth. Consumers in these regions are increasingly spending on dietary supplements and healthy foods due to the rising disposable income and improving lifestyles.
In addition to this, key players and suppliers actively involved in the supply chain of omega-3 concentrates are developing various strategies to expand the awareness regarding the health benefits associated with omega-3 enriched diets, which has widely and positively influenced the sales of omega-3 concentrates in the developing regions. Manufacturers are also offering gluten-free, and non-GMO omega-3 concentrates. For instance, Solgar Inc. offers non-GMO, gluten, wheat, and dairy-free omega-3 fish oil concentrates. Therefore, the product launches that can satisfy a broad spectrum of consumers are also amplifying the market progression.
BASF SE; AlaskOmega Golden Omega S.A.; K Pharmtech Co., Ltd.; DSM Nutritional Products AG; Nordic Naturals, Inc.; Epax Norway; Norwegian Fish Oil; GC Rieber VivoMega; and Australian Omega Oils Pty. Ltd. are among the major players present in the global omega 3 concentrates market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Omega-3 Concentrates Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Awareness Among The Consumers Regarding The Health Benefits of Omega-3 Concentrates
5.1.2 Increased Demand For Omega-3 Concentrates from End-User Segments
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Depleting Marine Population
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Usage of Omega-3 Concentrates in Pet Food
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Innovations and Developments in Omega-3 Concentrate Market
5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints
6. Omega-3 Concentrates - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Omega-3 Concentrates Market Overview
6.2 Omega-3 Concentrates Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players
7. Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market Analysis - By Form
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market Breakdown, By Form, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Oil
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Oil : Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Powder
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Powder: Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market Analysis - By Source
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market Breakdown, By Source, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Fish
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Fish: Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Algae
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Algae: Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 Calamari
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Calamari: Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
8.6 Krill
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Krill: Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market Analysis - By Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market Breakdown, By Type, 2019 & 2027
9.3 Triglyceride (TG)
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Triglyceride (TG): Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Ethyl Ester (EE)
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Ethyl Ester (EE): Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Phospholipids (PL)
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Phospholipids (PL): Global Omega- 3 Concentrates Market, Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Omega-3 Concentrates Market Analysis - By Concentration
10.1 Overview
10.2 Omega-3 Concentrates Market, By Concentration (2019 and 2027)
10.3 High DHA
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.1.1 High DHA: Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 High EPA
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.1.1 High EPA: Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Balanced EPA-DHA
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.1.1 Balanced EPA-DHA: Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Omega-3 Concentrates Market Analysis - By End-Use
11.1 Overview
11.2 Omega-3 Concentrates Market, By End-Use (2019 and 2027)
11.3 Food and Beverages
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.1.1 Food and Beverages: Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.4 Dietary Supplements
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.1.1 Dietary Supplements: Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.5 Pharmaceuticals
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.1.1 Pharmaceuticals : Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.6 Infant Formula
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.1.1 Infant Formula : Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.7 Personal Care and Cosmetics
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.1.1 Personal Care and Cosmetics : Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.8 Others
11.8.1 Overview
11.8.1.1 Others : Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12. Omega-3 Concentrates Market - Geographic Analysis
13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Omega 3 Concentrates Market
13.1 Overview
13.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14. Company Profiles
14.1 BASF SE
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2 AlaskOmega
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3 Golden Omega S.A.
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4 K Pharmtech Co., Ltd
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5 DSM Nutritional Products AG
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Nordic Naturals, Inc.
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7 Epax Norway
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8 Norwegian Fish Oil
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9 GC Rieber VivoMega
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10 Australian Omega Oils Pty. Ltd.
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dta3pt
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article