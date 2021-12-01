Worldwide Omega 3 Industry to 2028 - Players Include Aker Biomarine Antarctic, Orkla Health and BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega 3 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (EPA, DHA), by Source (Marine, Plant), by Application (Supplements & Functional Foods, Infant Formula), by Region (APAC, CSA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global omega 3 market size is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. DHA and EPA can help improve brain health in children and heart health in adults, which is likely to boost the market growth. The rising scope of applications of omega 3 in pharmaceuticals is also supporting product consumption. Players are focusing on offering high-quality pharma-grade omega 3. For instance, FMC Corp.'s Epax brand offers concentrated marine omega-3 fatty acids sourced from sustainable and traceable raw materials and caters to the requirements of high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients.



The global market is characterized by the presence of prominent players, such as BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza, and Croda International Plc, which is expected to increase the competition. Players are focusing on catering to specific client requirements to widen the customer base.

For instance, Crius Life Sciences have the formulation capacity of producing EPA/DHA with concentration level according to the client needs, such functionality offers a higher degree of freedom. Companies are utilizing krill oil as an alternative source to fish oil due to rising levels of contamination in fish oil. For instance, in November 2019, Aker BioMarine and Acasti Pharma signed a krill oil supply agreement to develop an innovative hypertriglyceridemia drug, using krill oil as its core ingredient.



Omega 3 Market Report Highlights

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) held a revenue share of 25.3% in 2020 and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry

For instance, BASF SE offers Maxomega EPA 97 EE eicosapentaenoic acid ethyl ester that can be used in Japanese "Epadel", and American "Vascepa" drugs for its benefits in cardiovascular health

Manufacturers focus more on new product development to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2019 , BASF launched Hepacor, which contains highly concentrated purified EPA and DHA, for the dietary management of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

, BASF launched Hepacor, which contains highly concentrated purified EPA and DHA, for the dietary management of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) The marine source segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period owing to the rising production of omega 3 from non-fish-based marine sources, such as krill and algal oils

Algal oil is gaining popularity among vegan consumers as it does not contain traces of fish oil or fishy odor

Companies are exploring alternative sources to marine species owing to the rising adoption of plant-based products globally

For instance, in August 2019 , Cargill received approval for producing omega 3 sourced from canola, which can be widely used in the aquaculture feed industry

, Cargill received approval for producing omega 3 sourced from canola, which can be widely used in the aquaculture feed industry The infant formula segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about infant nutrition

Growing consumption of breast milk substitutes, which closely resemble the functionality and composition of breast milk, is also anticipated to drive the infant formula segment

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Omega 3 Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1. Functional Ingredients

3.1.1.2. Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.1.2.1. Fish Oil

3.1.2.2. Krill Oil

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1. Fish Oil

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1. Technology Trends

3.3.2.1.1. Omega-3

3.3.2.1.2. Krill Oil

3.3.2.2. Outsourcing and Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3.3.1. Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.3.2. Dha & Epa Average Price Analysis

3.3.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.5. Vendor Selection Criteria

3.4. Omega-3 Analysis

3.4.1. New Products

3.5. Technology Overview

3.5.1. Technology Trends

3.5.1.1. Omega-3

3.5.1.2. Krill Oil

3.5.1.2.1. Multi Stage Oil Extraction

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Product Classification Codes

3.6.2. Standards Andcompliances

3.6.3. Safety

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1. Rising Penetration of Omega 3 in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

3.7.1.2. Growing Demand for Dietary Supplements

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1. Declining Growth Rate of Fish Production

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.7.3.1. Restricted Supply of Alternative Sources

3.8. Business Environmental Analysis

3.8.1. Industry Analysis: Porter's

3.8.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.8.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.8.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.8.2.1. Political Landscape

3.8.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3. Social Landscape

3.8.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.8.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.8.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

3.8.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.8.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8.3.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.8.3.4. Capacity Expansion

3.8.3.5. Product Development

3.8.3.6. Technological Advancement

3.9. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Omega 3 Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Docosahexaenoic Acid (Dha)

4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.3. Eicosapentaenoic Acid (Epa)

4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.4. Alpha-Linolenic Acid (Ala)

4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Omega 3 Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Marine Source

5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.3. Plant Source

5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Omega 3 Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Supplements & Functional Foods

6.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.3. Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.4. Infant Formula

6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.5. Animal Feed & Pet Food

6.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Carrageenan Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.1.1. Rising Investments in Capacity Expansions (Impact - High)

8.1.2. Rising Demand of Omega 3 Supplements (Impact - High)

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Positioning

8.4. Vendor Landscape

8.4.1. List of Key Distributors, Channel Partners& End-users

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis, Private/Public

8.5. Public Companies

8.5.1. Company Market Positioning Analysis

8.5.2. Company Ranking

8.5.3. Market Differentiators

8.5.4. SWOT

8.6. Private Companies

8.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

8.6.2. Company Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Aker Biomarine Antarctic As

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Orkla Health (Axellus).

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Basf Se

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Omega Protein Corporation.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Gc Reiber Oils

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Lonza

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Croda International plc

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8. Epax

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Bioprocess Algae, LLC

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10. Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ame4ht

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

