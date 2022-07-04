Worldwide On-demand Transportation Industry to 2027 - Featuring Daimler, Ford Motor Company and Gett Among Others

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "On-demand Transportation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global on-demand transportation market reached a value of US$ 128.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 376.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.66% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



On-demand transportation enables passengers to book their journey at a convenient time. It provides the option of modifying, pre-booking or canceling reservations using a mobile-based application, which enhances the convenience of both commuters and service operators.

It also assists in booking passenger and commercial vehicles, such as taxis, cars, charter buses, contracted buses, party buses and hired buses. At present, on-demand transportation is gaining immense traction around the world on account of the increasing digitalization and the growing penetration of internet-based services.



The global on-demand transportation market is primarily driven by the rising sales of smartphones. Additionally, a significant increase in traffic-related problems, growing costs of fuel, reduced parking spaces and high costs of automobiles has positively influenced the demand for on-demand transportation services. They offer improved security and safety by utilizing intelligent communication systems. In line with this, numerous developments in the information and technology (IT) infrastructure, coupled with the increasing demand for cab/taxi services by individuals, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, on-demand transportation relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently coordinate and manage transportation systems. It provides passengers with traffic-related information for improved coordination with the drivers. This, in turn, is creating a favorable outlook for the market. Other major factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the market include increasing tourism activities across the globe, increasing working-class population, rising trend of road trips and modernization in the automotive sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Avis Budget Group Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Gett Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Lyft Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation and Uber Technologies Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the expected growth rate of the global on-demand transportation market during 2022-2027?

2. What are the key factors driving the global on-demand transportation market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global on-demand transportation market?

4. What is the breakup of the global on-demand transportation market based on the service type?

5. What is the breakup of the global on-demand transportation market based on the vehicle type?

6. What is the breakup of the global on-demand transportation market based on the application?

7. What are the key regions in the global on-demand transportation market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global on-demand transportation market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global On-demand Transportation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service Type

6.1 E-Hailing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Car Sharing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Car Rental

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Station-based Mobility

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Four-Wheeler

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Micro Mobility

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Passenger Transportation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Goods Transportation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Avis Budget Group Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Daimler AG

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Ford Motor Company

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Gett Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Grab Holdings Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 International Business Machine Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Lyft Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Toyota Motor Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Uber Technologies Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

