Worldwide Organ on a Chip Report to 2035 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ on a Chip Market - Focus on Products and Technologies - Distribution by Type of Product based Models and Disease based Models), Application Area, Purpose, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of organ-on-chip products and technologies, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

It is a well-known fact that almost 90% of the therapeutic interventions fail in clinical trials, resulting in significant economic losses to the pharmaceutical industry. The lack of effective preclinical prediction of drug responses in humans is one of the various reasons for drug's failure to get approved. Animal testing for preclinical evaluation of drugs sometimes fails to identify toxicity signs caused by a drug in humans.

Moreover, these studies are quite expensive, time-consuming and are associated with several ethical concerns. In order to reform the drug approval process and use non-animal testing models for preclinical evaluations, the US democrats and republicans introduced the FDA Modernization Act in 2021. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also declared the termination of the funds granted for the studies on mammals by 2035.

As a result, several stakeholders have opted to modernize their conventional testing methods in order to cope up with the increasing limitations associated with animal models. One such innovative technology, 'organ on a chip' has the potential to transform the drug discovery process by simulating the human physiological and functional environment on a microfluidic system.

The use of such novel testing models in drug discovery and toxicity testing has been steadily increasing. Up till now, several pharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutions have embraced the use of these in vivo like in vitro models; however, a remarkable rise in the adoption rate of these models has been observed since the FDA changed its laws towards putting an end on the animal testing models.

The novel organ on a chip models have various advantages over the traditional animal-based models, including fine control over microenvironment, lower cost, lesser time, easy to use and portable. Given the inherent benefits of organ on a chip technology, a number of players have launched their proprietary products in order to expedite preclinical studies of novel drug interventions across a wide array of disease indications. There are several organ on a chip models, including lung-on-chip, liver-on-chip, heart-on-chip, brain-on-chip and multiple organ models, which are being offered by various players.

Apart from offering efficient user-friendly organ-on-chip models, some developers also offer customization of these models as per the client requests. It is worth mentioning that various developers have made significant efforts in developing organ on chip technologies, paving the way for new innovations, primarily integrating artificial intelligence driven technology for early detection of pharmaceuticals and toxicity risks, along with detection of unknown mutations.

Driven by promising benefits over animal testing, increasing R&D activity and financial support from investors, the organ on a chip market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long term.

