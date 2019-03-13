Worldwide Outlook on the Pulse Ingredients Market, 2019 to 2023 - Demand for Clean-Label & Gluten-Free Food Products Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulse Ingredients Market by Type (Pulse Flours, Pulse Starch, Pulse Proteins, and Pulse Fibers & Grits), Source (Lentils, Peas, Beans, and Chickpeas), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, and Others), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pulse ingredients market is estimated at USD 17.4 billion in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2023.

The growth of the pulse ingredients market is driven by the rising demand for healthy and natural food ingredients in the food industry. The popularity of protein-rich food products and increased health-consciousness among consumers are also driving the demand for pulse ingredients. However, adherence to international quality standards and regulations regarding food ingredients and unpleasant flavors of pulses act as restraints for the market's growth.



The food & beverages segment in the pulse ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018.



Based on application, the food & beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the pulse ingredients market in 2018. Pulse ingredients are used in a variety of food products such as bakery products, confectioneries, snacks, soups, sauces, and seasonings.

Expansion of the food & beverage industry in the emerging Asia Pacific region due to the urbanization is projected to create lucrative opportunities for pulse ingredient manufacturers in the coming years as consumers in the region are opting for food products with health benefits.



The pulse flours segment in the pulse ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018.



Based on type, the pulse flours segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the pulse ingredients market in 2018. Pulse flour is used in a variety of food products in countries such as India and the Middle East as a rich source of protein.

Chickpeas flour and pea flours are the most common pulse flours consumed in these countries. Pulse flours are gaining popularity in developed countries such as the US, due to its health benefits and the growing health concerns among consumers in the country.



The Asia Pacific pulse ingredients market is projected to witness significant growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The region is backed by a fast-growing population, urbanization, and expansion of the middle-class population with the increasing demand for health-benefiting food products.



The region consists of countries such as China and India, which have a billion plus population base. Apart from this, the region consists of Japan, which is projected to be a major revenue pocket for pulse ingredients manufacturers due to a large old age population base.

The global pulse ingredients market comprises major international players such as Ingredion (US), Roquette Frres (France), Emsland Group (Germany), The Scoular Company (US), and ADM (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pulse Ingredients Market

4.2 Pulse Ingredients Market, By Region

4.3 Pulse Ingredients Market, By Type

4.4 Asia Pacific: Pulse Ingredients Market, By Source & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Protein Profile of Pulse Flours

5.2.1.2 Increased Health-Consciousness Among Consumers Driving the Pulse Ingredients Market

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Pulse Starch in Various Food and Industrial Applications

5.2.1.4 Popularity of Protein-Rich Food Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations

5.2.2.2 Unpleasant Flavor of Pulses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Consumer Preference for Vegetarian and Vegan Diets

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets Illustrating Great Potential for Pulse Ingredients

5.2.3.3 Demand for Clean-Label and Gluten-Free Food Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.4.2 Fluctuations in the Production of Pulses



6 Pulse Ingredients, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emulsification

6.3 Texturization

6.4 Gelation

6.5 Water-Holding

6.6 Adhesion

6.7 Film Forming

6.8 Blending



7 Pulse Ingredients Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pulse Flours

7.3 Pulse Starches

7.4 Pulse Proteins

7.5 Pulse Fibers & Grits



8 Pulse Ingredients Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Peas

8.3 Beans

8.4 Chickpeas

8.5 Lentils



9 Pulse Ingredients Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.3 Feed

9.4 Other Applications



10 Pulse Ingredients Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2017

11.3 Ranking of Key Players in the Pulse Ingredients Market

11.4 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ingredion

12.2 Roquette Freres

12.3 Emsland Group

12.4 ADM

12.5 The Scoular Company

12.6 AGT Food and Ingredients

12.7 Anchor Ingredients

12.8 Batory Foods

12.9 Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

12.10 Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.

12.11 Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa

12.12 Vestkorn Milling as

12.13 Dakota Dry Bean

12.14 Puris Foods

12.15 Axiom Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2x6qn6/worldwide_outlook?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

