Worldwide Outlook on the Sinus Dilation Devices Market to 2026 - Growing Prevalence of Chronic Sinusitis is Spurring Demand

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sinus dilation devices market was valued at US$ 1,484.7 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures has augmented the demand for sinus dilation devices globally. For instance, balloon sinuplasty which uses balloon sinus dilation devices has revolutionized the sinus surgery since its inception due to highly advanced technology that uses dilatational technology to dilate the sinus ostia using the minimally invasive technique.

Balloon sinus dilation devices emerged as the largest and the most attractive segment by product type owing to these benefits and most of the industry participants are focusing on R&D and product innovation in balloon sinus dilation devices. Another prime factor driving the sinus dilation devices market is the growing prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis globally. Increasing air pollution has led to the increased exposure to infectious pathogens thereby growing the risk of sinusitis.

Moreover, better diagnosis of sinusitis due to novel endoscopy and computed tomography imaging have increased the diagnosis rate. This, in turn, has augmented the potential patient pool and thereby increased the demand for sinusitis treatments. However, development of highly potent drug treatment for sinusitis would act as a hindrance for the sinus dilation devices market.

In terms of end-user, hospitals end-user segment held the largest share in the global sinus dilation devices market owing higher affordability for advanced technologies and the presence of highly equipped hospitals in developed economies. Moreover, people in regions like the Asia Pacific and Latin America prefer hospitals for surgical procedures over clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. A growing number of ambulatory surgical centers in the western countries will augment the growth of the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest revenue share in 2017 owing to a high prevalence of sinusitis in the region. The U.S. dominated the North America region with more than 86% market share. Early access to sophisticated technologies, high diagnosis rate of sinusitis, awareness regarding latest minimally invasive surgical technologies and effective reimbursement structure have led the market growth in the United States.

The Asia Pacific will be poised to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the larger patient pool in the region. Investments by foreign companies and product innovation by regional companies will drive the market in the region. Demand for minimally invasive surgeries in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, India and others and improving healthcare infrastructure will augment the growth of Asia Pacific sinus dilation devices market.

The key players operating in the sinus dilation devices market include Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Acclarent, Olympus Corporation, SinuSys Corporation, and Entellus Medical among others.

Key Market Movements

The growing prevalence of chronic sinusitis globally driving the demand for sinus dilation devices market

Technological advancements and product innovation in the sinus dilation devices market

Growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries and patient safety

