Worldwide Outlook on the Smart Transportation Market to 2024 - The Evolution of Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Transportation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global smart transportation market to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2018-2024. The study on smart transportation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on smart transportation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart transportation market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart transportation market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates

Free Trade Agreements

Adoption of Connected and Smart Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure

2. Restraints

Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technology

3. Opportunities

Evolution of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart transportation market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart transportation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart transportation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Transportation Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Transportation Market Projection

2.3. Smart Transportation Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Transportation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Transportation Mode

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solutions

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Services

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Smart Transportation Market



4. Smart Transportation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Transportation Market by Transportation Mode

5.1. Railways

5.2. Roadways



6. Global Smart Transportation Market by Solutions

6.1. Ticketing Management Systems

6.2. Parking Management Systems

6.3. Integrated Supervisory Systems

6.4. Traffic Management Systems

6.5. Insurance Telematics Solution

6.6. Passenger Information Solution

6.7. Others



7. Global Smart Transportation Market by Services

7.1. Cloud Services

7.2. Business Services

7.3. Professional Services



8. Global Smart Transportation Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company profiles and competitive landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Transportation Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1.1. Alstom SA

9.2.1.2. Cisco Systems Inc

9.2.1.3. Cubic Corporation

9.2.1.4. General Electric Company

9.2.1.5. International Business Machines Corporation

9.2.1.6. Q-free ASA

9.2.1.7. Siemens AG

9.2.1.8. Thales Group

9.2.1.9. Tomtom International BV

9.2.1.10. WS Atkins PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/thfg65/worldwide_outlook?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

