Worldwide Oxygen Generator Industry to 2030 - Government Initiatives to Manage Respiratory Disorders and COVID-19 are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oxygen Generator Market, By Type, By Form, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oxygen generator market in 2021 was valued at USD 1,469.5 Million and is projected to reach USD 2,545.0 Million by the year 2030.

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,321.87 thousand units of oxygen generators were estimated to be sold.



Oxygen generators are devices used for separating oxygen from compressed air using special selective adsorptive technology, known as the pressure swing adsorption. The government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19 is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising use of oxygen generators in various industries is also expected to fuel the market growth.



Despite the driving factors, high cost of medical oxygen generator are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Stringent regulatory procedures are also estimated to restrain the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for oxygen generators increased owing to the high requirement of oxygen during the treatment of COVID-19. Also, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is estimated to increasing adoption of oxygen generators. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of September 2021, in the U.S. around 873,000 visits to the emergency departments were made because of COPD. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened globally. Hence, government across various nations globally took initiatives to curb the pandemic. These initiatives included various testing programs, among others.



Rising use of oxygen generators in various industries



Oxygen generators find applications in commercial as well as industrial applications. Various industrial applications of oxygen generators include glass manufacturing, sewage & wastewater treatment plants, papermaking, food/beverage industries, chemical oxidation processes, metallurgy, gasification processes, commercial fish farming, and, mining, among others. Hence, the rising use of oxygen generators in various industries are anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global oxygen generator market include Atlas Copco, AVIC Jianghang, Beijing Shenlu, Airsep, Caire, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drive Medical, Foshan Kaiya, GCE Group, Inmatec, Inogen, Inova Labs, Invacare, Nidek Medical, NGK Spark Plug, Novair Medical, O2 Concepts, Oxymat A/S, Philips Respironics, Precision Medical, ResMed, SeQual Technologies, Teijin Pharma, Yuwell, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is more than 50%.



These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Invacare Corporation strategically realigned its Asia Pacific and Europe & Middle East & Africa business for streamlining its operations and enhancing customer experience. The company expanded its market presence with this initiative.



The global Oxygen generator market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global oxygen generator market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Oxygen generator market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Oxygen generator Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Oxygen generator Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Oxygen generator Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Oxygen generator Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Oxygen generator Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Oxygen generator Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Oxygen generator Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Oxygen Generator Market



Chapter 4. Global Oxygen Generator Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Raw Materials

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distribution

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Mn Units), 2017 - 2027

4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

5.2.1. Small PSA Oxygen Generator

5.2.2. Large PSA Oxygen Generator



Chapter 6. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Form

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

6.2.1. Portable Oxygen Generators

6.2.2. Stationary Oxygen Generators



Chapter 7. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Technology

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

7.2.1. Pulse Flow

7.2.2. Continuous Flow



Chapter 8. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Application

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

8.2.1. Industrial Oxygen

8.2.1.1. Sewage and Waste Water treatment

8.2.1.2. Steel Industry

8.2.1.3. Gold Mining

8.2.1.4. Welding

8.2.1.5. Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

8.2.1.6. Glass Blowing

8.2.1.7. Fish farms & Aquaculture

8.2.2. Home-use Oxygen



Chapter 9. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Region

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

9.2.1. North America

9.2.1.1. The U.S.

9.2.1.2. Canada

9.2.1.3. Mexico

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.2.1. The UK

9.2.2.2. Germany

9.2.2.3. France

9.2.2.4. Spain

9.2.2.5. Russia

9.2.2.6. Rest of Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.3.1. China

9.2.3.2. India

9.2.3.3. Japan

9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

9.2.3.5. South Korea

9.2.3.6. ASEAN

9.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.2.4.1. UAE

9.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

9.2.4.3. Rest of MEA

9.2.5. South America

9.2.5.1. Argentina

9.2.5.2. Brazil

9.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 10. North America Oxygen Generators Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Form

10.2.3. By Technology

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.6. By Country



Chapter 11. Europe Oxygen Generators Market Analysis

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By Form

11.2.3. By Technology

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.6. By Country



Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Oxygen Generators Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.2. By Form

12.2.3. By Technology

12.2.4. By Application

12.2.6. By Country



Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Generators Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.2. By Form

13.2.3. By Technology

13.2.4. By Application

13.2.5. By Country



Chapter 14. South America Oxygen Generators Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

14.2.1. By Type

14.2.2. By Form

14.2.3. By Technology

14.2.4. By Application

14.2.5. By Country



Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

15.1. Atlas Copco

15.2. AVIC Jianghang

15.3. Beijing Shenlu

15.4. Airsep

15.5. Caire

15.6. DeVilbiss Healthcare

15.7. Drive Medical

15.8. Foshan Kaiya

15.9. GCE Group

15.10. Inmatec

15.11. Inogen

15.12. Inova Labs

15.13. Invacare

15.14. Nidek Medical

15.15. NGK Spark Plug

15.16. Novair Medical

15.17. O2 Concepts

15.18. Oxymat A/S

15.19. Philips Respironics

15.20. Precision Medical

15.21. ResMed

15.22. SeQual Technologies

15.23. Teijin Pharma

15.24. Yuwell

15.25. Other Prominent Players



