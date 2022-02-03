Worldwide Packaged Food Industry to 2030 - Growing Affinity of Consumers Towards Convenience is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Packaged Food Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Any food that is provided for retail sale and has been prepared ahead of time and placed in boxes or containers to be sold is considered packaged food. The concept of packaged food arose as a result of considerations such as ease of preparation, consumption, handling, and protection against external tampering. Packaged foods are simple to handle, prepare, and eat. They are gaining popularity in both developed and developing countries since they are extremely convenient for city dwellers.

Packaged food has differing adoption levels in different regions, for instance, mature regions such as North America and Europe has high adoption of packaged food compared to growing or emerging region such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific. However, the low adoption of packaged is subject to a huge change in the coming period. This remains especially true for the countries in the Asia-Pacific.



The global packaged food market is subject to modest growth throughout the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to innovations in processing techniques for extending the shelf life of food products. Furthermore, changes in food consumption patterns bought upon by the increasing working population all around the world drives the market growth. Improvement in the retail infrastructure has increased the availability of packaged goods and this growing ease of acquiring food stuff combined with options of free home delivery and different promotional offers has led to the growth of global packaged food market.

However, the notion among consumers about the negative effects of packaged products hinders growth and act as the major restraint to the global market. On the contrary, the packaged food sector is being propelled forward by constant market innovation, which is being bolstered by rising consumer demand. Additionally, specific consumer demands, such as organic food, clean label food ingredients, vegan food, dairy-free products, and others, are expected to open avenues for growth for the packaged food industry.



Following the outbreak of COVID-19, many countries implemented stringent lockdown measures, resulting in panic purchases of packaged food products, resulting in increased demand. Aside from that, the major packaged food companies have recognized developing customer behavioral shifts during the pandemic, which are expected to influence innovation and product development in the months ahead. Gut health, immunity, tailored nutrition, and mental well-being are among the most popular topics among consumers.



The packaged food market is segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into dairy products, confectionery, packaged products, bakery & snacks, meat, poultry & seafood, ready meals, others (sauces & condiments, baby food, soups, spread & dips). Depending on sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, grocery stores, online stores, and others (convenience stores & departmental stores). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The packaged food market is for the most part an organized market which is dominated by few players. The key players in the packaged food industry relies on strategies such as product launch and acquisition to stay relevant in the global market. The key players profiled in the report are include Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills Inc. Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Tyson Foods, Inc., WH Group.



Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020-2028 identify the prevailing packaged food market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growing affinity of consumers towards convenience

3.4.1.2. Expansion of the F&B industry

3.4.1.3. Expanding retail market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Food contamination and disease

3.4.2.2. Stringent government regulations

3.4.2.3. Growing health awareness regarding preservatives and chemicals

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Innovation

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the packaged food industry

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Top Impacting Factor



CHAPTER 4: PACKAGED FOOD MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Dairy Products

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Confectionery

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Packaged Produce

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. Bakery & Snacks

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.6. Meat, Poultry & Seafood

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.7. Ready Meals

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: PACKAGED FOOD MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Specialty Stores

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Grocery Stores

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5. Online Stores

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: PACKAGED FOOD MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Top winning strategies

7.2. Product mapping

7.3. Competitive dashboard

7.4. Competitive heat map

7.5. Key developments

7.5.1. Acquisition

7.5.2. Business Expansion

7.5.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. R&D Expenditure

8.1.7. Business performance

8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. GENERAL MILLS INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. R&D Expenditure

8.2.7. Business performance

8.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D Expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. JBS S.A.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.5. KELLOGG COMPANY

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. R&D Expenditure

8.5.6. Business performance

8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. Business performance

8.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. NESTLE S.A.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. R&D Expenditure

8.7.6. Business performance

8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. R&D Expenditure

8.8.7. Business performance

8.9. TYSON FOODS, INC.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. R&D Expenditure

8.9.7. Business performance

8.10. WH GROUP

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D Expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1bx89

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets