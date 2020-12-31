Worldwide Packaging Adhesives Industry to 2025 - Featuring 3M, Arkema and Ashland Global Among Others
Dec 31, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global packaging adhesives market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Packaging adhesives refer to the sticking agents that are used for binding together two or more pieces of packaging materials. Some of the common types of packaging adhesives include solvent-based, water-based and hot-melt adhesives. Water-based adhesives are used for porous or non-porous substrates, such as starch, dextrin and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), while solvent-based adhesives are used for plastic applications. Hot-melt adhesives, or hot glue, are thermoplastic-based adhesives that turn to liquid upon heating. They are primarily used for packaging cases, cartons and flexible packaging. These adhesives are manufactured using both natural and synthetic polymers, such as polychloroprene, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethane and polyvinyl pyrrolidone.
Significant growth in the food and beverages (F&B) industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In the F&B industry, packaging adhesives are widely used for rigid food boxes and for sealing paper cartons and cases to store various food and beverages. Furthermore, packaging adhesives find extensive application in the pharmaceutical industry to seal medical equipment for maintaining the sterility of the products and protect the medicines from bacterial contamination.
Additionally, the development of advanced water-based transparent adhesives that are used for sticking colored and clear labels on various products is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including an increasing consumer preference for sustainable compounds in packing adhesives that can be used on recyclable products, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve the durability and versatility of the adhesives, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M Company, Arkema, Ashland Global, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jowat SE, Paramelt B.V., Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global packaging adhesives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the substrate material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global packaging adhesives market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Packaging Adhesives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Water-based Adhesives
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Solvent-based Adhesives
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hot-melt Adhesives
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Substrate Material Type
7.1 Acrylics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polyurethane
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Polypropylene
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
8.1 Flexible packaging
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Folding cartons
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Boxes & cases
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Labeling
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
9.1 Food & Beverages
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Cosmetics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3M Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Arkema
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Ashland Global
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Avery Dennison Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Dymax Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 H.B. Fuller
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Jowat SE
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Paramelt B.V.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Sika AG
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 The DOW Chemical Company
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Wacker Chemie AG
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lze2n9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets