Worldwide Passport Reader Market to 2027 - Increasing Passport Forgery Presents Opportunities

The global passport reader market was valued at US$ 211.67 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 374.56 Mn by 2027; it is expected to is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2020-2027.

The global passport reader market is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Some of the key factors bolstering the growth of the passport reader market include surging immigrant population, rising adoption of e-passports, and increasing international air passenger traffic worldwide. Moreover, advancements in technologies, including OCR, is expected to catalyze the passport reader market.

The players operating in the passport reader market are highly focused on product developments to efficiently compete in the market by offering innovative technologies integrated with passport readers. For instance, in 2018, Panasonic unveiled an integrated mobile identification and access control solution, the Panasonic TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 Passport. The new solution is integrated with a smart card reader, a 2D bar code reader, an RFID reader, and a Machine Readable Zone (MRZ).

The major stakeholders in the passport reader market ecosystem include hardware manufacturers, software developers, industry associations, regulatory bodies, and end users. Hardware providers offer various components/parts to passport reader manufacturers. A few of the key passport reader providers mentioned in this report include Thales Group, Access Limited, Desko GmbH, ARH Inc., and Beijing Winton Science Technology, Inc. There are several peripheral stakeholders in the passport reader market, which play a crucial role in boosting the adoption of these readers. A few of these stakeholders include industry associations, governments, and regulatory bodies. Passport readers find major applications at airport security points, border control points, travel agencies, hotels, and car rental companies, among others.

The overall passport reader market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the passport reader market with respects to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global passport reader market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

A few of the major players operating in the global passport reader market are Access Ltd, ARH Inc., Beijing Wintone Science & Technology Co., Ltd., DESKO GmbH, Thales Group, IER SAS, Regula, Shenzhen Rakinda Technology Co., Ltd., Lintech Enterprises Limited, and Veridos GmbH.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Passport Reader Market

Tourism is one of the industries relying heavily on aviation. By facilitating tourism, air transport helps generate economic growth and alleviate poverty. ~1.4 billion tourists cross borders every year, and over half of them travel to their destinations by air. According to ICAO, the outbreak of COVID 19 is anticipated to result in an overall reduction of 1,878 million to 3,227 million air passengers worldwide in 2020.

Also, as per the UNWTO, the international tourism is expected to decline from US$ 910 to 1,170 billion in 2020, in comparison to the US$ 1.5 trillion generated in 2019, owing to travel restrictions. Furthermore, ACI has estimated a loss of more than 50% in air passenger traffic at airports worldwide by 2020. The decline in air passenger traffic would have a negative impact on the passport reader market; however, with the relaxation on travel bans, the market will slowly put up.

