Worldwide Patient Controlled Injectors Industry to 2027 - Technological Advancements and Design Development Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Controlled Injectors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global patient controlled injectors market is expected to reach $2,969.47 million by 2027 from $7,505.70 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global patient controlled injectors market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on product, the global patient controlled injectors market is segmented into electronic wearable injector, mechanical wearable injector, and infusion pumps. In 2019, the electronic wearable injectors segment held the largest share of the market; whereas, the mechanical wearable injectors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of mechanical injectors and emphasis on superior treatment outcomes are estimated to contribute to the mechanical wearable injectors segment growth.



The growth of the patient controlled injectors market is attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and acceptance of patient controlled injectors due to better patient compliance. However, lack of awareness and adoption of patient controlled injectors in emerging countries is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The demand for patient controlled injectors increased during the pandemic period. Factors such as increased patient population, shortage of healthcare resources, and ease of increased the adoption of injectors had positive impact on the market by certain extent. However, implementation of physical distancing policies and total shut down of businesses in order to prevent the viral infection disrupted the supply chain operations, which caused a negative impact on the market growth.



Gerresheimer AG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Ypsomed AG; Westbourne Medical Limited; Enable Injections; scPharmaceuticals Inc.; United Therapeutics Corporation; and BD are among the leading companies operating in the patient controlled injectors market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22es51



SOURCE Research and Markets

