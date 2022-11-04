Worldwide Pay TV Subscriber Industry Report: Pay Satellite TV Will Lose 12 Million Subscribers Between 2021 and 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pay TV Forecasts Update 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The number of pay TV subscribers across 138 countries will reach 1.03 billion by 2027; slightly up on 2021 as pay TV continues to grow in developing countries. This total represents 57% of TV households - down from the peak of 61% in 2018.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Given the increasing demand for fast broadband connections, IPTV will be the pay TV winner. IPTV will add 79 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 440 million. IPTV will become the pay TV leader in 2022."

Pay satellite TV will lose 12 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 as homes convert to platforms that offer high-speed broadband.

There will be 367 million cable TV subs by 2027, 56 million lower than the 422 million recorded in 2021. The 2021 total includes 22 million analog cable TV subscribers. This total will fall to zero by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2022 and based on company reports to June 2022, the Pay TV Forecasts Update report covers 225 pages in two parts:

A 57-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary and profiles for the top 10 countries.

A 178-page excel workbook providing global and 138 country forecasts (2010-2026).

Companies Mentioned

4TV/MRTV (Forever)

Airtel

AIS

Akash

Algerie Telecom

Alma

Altice

Altice/Tricom

Angola Telecom

Astro

Azam TV

B TV

Batelco

beIN

Bell TV

BesTV

Cable & Wireless

Cabletica

Cablevision

Canal Plus

CANTV

CDN

Charter

China Radio & TV

China Telecom

China Unicom

CHT

Cignal

Claro

CMB

CNS

CNT

Cogeco

Comcast

Cox

D-Smart

DDish

DEN

Dialog

Digiturk

DirecTV

Dish Media

DISH Network

Dish TV

DStv

Du

D'Live

Easy TV

eLife

Entel

ETB

Fios TV

Flow

Foxtel

FPT

GOtv

GTPL

Hathway

HOT

HTV-CMS

Hyundai HCN

i-cable

Indovision

Intercable

J:Com

Jawwy IPTV

K+

KT Olleh

LG Hellovision

LG U+

Liberty

Linknet

Magtisat

Maroc Telecom

Max TV

Megacable

MNC Play

Mobily

Movistar

MTNL

Now TV

NTT

Okevision

Omantel

One TV

Ooredoo

Orange

OSN

Peo

PTCL

Rogers

SCTV

Shaw Communications

Shaw Direct

SingTel TV

Siti

Sky

Sky Cable /Sky Direct

/Sky Direct Sky One

Skylife

SkyNet

SkyPerfecTV

Sliknet

StarHub

StarSat

StarTimes

Sun Direct

Supercanal

T Broad

Taiwan Broadband

Tata Sky

Telecable

Telecom Egypt

Telefonica

Telefonica/Vivo

Televisa cable

Telkom

Telsur

Telus

Tigo

TM

Top TV

TOT

TotalPlay

Truevisions

TTNet

Turkcell

Turksat

TV Cable

TV Cabo

TWM

U-Verse

UNE

Univision

Uzdigital

Uztelecom

Videotron

Viettel

Viva TV

VNPT

Vodafone

VTR

VTVCab

Yes

ZAP TV

Zuku cable

Zuku satellite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqt4tw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets