Worldwide PDF Editor Industry to 2025 - Players Include Apowersoft, DocsCorp and Foxit Software
Jul 23, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PDF Editor Market (2020-2025) by Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global PDF Editor Market is estimated to be USD 1.94 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.68%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors such as the growing demand for online tools and applications and the growing need to enhance business documents have driven the growth of the PDF editor software market. Similarly, the rise in digital signature and cloud-based applications are providing growth opportunities to the market. However, factors such as data security concerns and the difficulties in the creation of media-rich PDF files are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the presence of open-source applications is considered to be the key challenge to the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global PDF Editor Market is segmented further based on Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.
By Type, the market is classified as software and services. Amongst the two, the software segment holds the highest market share.
By Operation, the market is classified as Compress & OCR, Convert to PDF, Convert From PDF, Signature & Security, Split & Merge, and View & Edit. Amongst all, the signature and security segment holds the highest market share.
By Subscription, the market is classified as annual and monthly. Amongst the two, the annual subscription segment holds the highest market share.
By Deployment, the market is classified as On-premise and web-based. Amongst the two, the web-based segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By End User, the market is classified as the PDF Editor Software Market studied across Corporate Users, Education, Government, Legal & Administrator, and Personal Users. Amongst all, corporate users hold the highest market share.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. iSkysoft has launched FilmoraPro video editor software for professional editing and creating highly customized content. - 17th January 2020
2. Foxit Software has launched its first pdf editing solution, PhantomPDF Mac, for macOS. The editor provides varied editing features such as inserting, merging, and separating pdf files. 21st August 2018
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ABBYY, Adobe Inc., airSlate Inc., Apowersoft Ltd., DocsCorp, Foxit Software, Inc., iSkysoft, JotForm, KOFAX INC., Nitro Software, Inc., PDF Technologies, Inc., Pdfrun.com, Red Software, Tracker Software Products Ltd, and Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
