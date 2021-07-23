Worldwide PDF Editor Industry to 2025 - Players Include Apowersoft, DocsCorp and Foxit Software

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PDF Editor Market (2020-2025) by Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PDF Editor Market is estimated to be USD 1.94 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.68%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as the growing demand for online tools and applications and the growing need to enhance business documents have driven the growth of the PDF editor software market. Similarly, the rise in digital signature and cloud-based applications are providing growth opportunities to the market. However, factors such as data security concerns and the difficulties in the creation of media-rich PDF files are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the presence of open-source applications is considered to be the key challenge to the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global PDF Editor Market is segmented further based on Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.



By Type, the market is classified as software and services. Amongst the two, the software segment holds the highest market share.



By Operation, the market is classified as Compress & OCR, Convert to PDF, Convert From PDF, Signature & Security, Split & Merge, and View & Edit. Amongst all, the signature and security segment holds the highest market share.



By Subscription, the market is classified as annual and monthly. Amongst the two, the annual subscription segment holds the highest market share.



By Deployment, the market is classified as On-premise and web-based. Amongst the two, the web-based segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By End User, the market is classified as the PDF Editor Software Market studied across Corporate Users, Education, Government, Legal & Administrator, and Personal Users. Amongst all, corporate users hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments



1. iSkysoft has launched FilmoraPro video editor software for professional editing and creating highly customized content. - 17th January 2020

2. Foxit Software has launched its first pdf editing solution, PhantomPDF Mac, for macOS. The editor provides varied editing features such as inserting, merging, and separating pdf files. 21st August 2018



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are ABBYY, Adobe Inc., airSlate Inc., Apowersoft Ltd., DocsCorp, Foxit Software, Inc., iSkysoft, JotForm, KOFAX INC., Nitro Software, Inc., PDF Technologies, Inc., Pdfrun.com, Red Software, Tracker Software Products Ltd, and Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global PDF Editor Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growth in Online Tools and Applications

4.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Enhancing Business Documents

4.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Mobile Apps

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Difficulties in Creating Media-Rich PDF Files

4.2.2.2 Data Security Concerns

4.2.2.3 Website Compatibility Issues

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Emergence of E-Signature in PDF Editor

4.2.3.2 Growth in Cloud-Based Applications

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Presence of Open Source Solutions

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Service



7 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Operation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compress & OCR

7.3 Compress & OCR

7.4 Covert from PDF

7.5 Signature & Security

7.6 Split & Merge

7.7 View & Edit



8 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Subscription

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Annual

8.3 Monthly



9 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-premise

9.3 Web-based



10 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Corporate Users

10.3 Education

10.4 Government

10.5 Legal & Administrator

10.6 Personal Use



11 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 ABBYY

13.2 Adobe Inc.

13.3 AirSlate Inc.

13.4 Apowersoft Ltd.

13.5 DocsCorp

13.6 Foxit Software, Inc.

13.7 iSkysoft

13.8 JotForm

13.9 KOFAX INC. (Lexmark International, Inc)

13.10 Nitro Software, Inc.

13.11 PDF Technologies, Inc.

13.12 Pdfrun.com

13.13 Red Software

13.14 Tracker Software Products Ltd

13.15 Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd

13.16 Icecream Apps

13.17 Microsoft

13.18 Pdfforge

13.19 PDFfiller



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vurscf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

