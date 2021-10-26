Worldwide PDGFR Inhibitors Industry Report to 2026 - by Phase, Development Status and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PDGFR Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per report findings, the global PDGFR inhibitor market will grow with CAGR of 92% and is expected to reach around US$ 4 Billion by 2026. The high growth in the market can be justified by the extensive research and development in this sector and high adoption rates of approved drugs.

In addition to this, the rising initiative by government and the development of favorable reimbursement policies will also ensure the high uptake of the drug in the market. Regionally, US is expected to dominate the market owing to large target population base, increasing adoption rates to novel therapies, and high concentration of pharmaceutical companies which actively indulge in research and development sector. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is also expected to exhibit high CAGR rates due to increased healthcare spending and presence of several untapped opportunities.



Global PDGFR Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Global PDGFR Inhibitors Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 4 Billion

Market & Drug Sales Insight 2020 Till 2026

Approved Drug In Market: 2 (Lartruvo & Ayvakit)

Approved PGDFR Drug Patent, Price & Sales insight 2020 Till 2026

Future market Assessment By Indication & Region Till 2026

Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase & Region

Key Market Dynamics

Competitor Landscape

Platelet derived growth factor (PDGF) are the members of growth factor receptors which are found to be overexpressed in many cancers, correlating with reduced overall survival. In some cancer types, PDGF receptors are expressed on non-cancerous cells of the tumor microenvironment or tumor stroma that are able to crosstalk with cancer and thus have critical role in the development of cancer. Over the time, it has emerged out to be an important target for the drug therapies intended for treatment wide range of cancers.

Avapritinib sold under brand name Ayvakit is the first approved PDGFR inhibitor available in market. The drug was developed by Blueprint Medicines and is mainly indicated for the treatment of gastrointestinal tumors (GIST) and mastocytosis. The FDA approval of Ayvakit represents a major breakthrough in the treatment of rare GIST. Since it introduction into the market, the drug has shown high adoption rates among patients worldwide. The rise in prevalence of cancer and high medical needs for targeted therapy associated with increasing awareness regarding the availability of drug will further enhance its growth in market for next few years.

In the same year, Ripretinib sold under brand name Qinlcok has also gained approval. The drug is developed by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and is indicated for the treatment of gastrointestinal tumors. In short span of time, the drug has shown robust sales in the global market. Owing to its high specificity towards PDGFR and ability to target broad spectrum of kinases, it is expected that the drug will dominate the overall PDGFR inhibitor market in coming years. Although the market is poised to growth in coming years but several factors limits their growth in market. The high cost of cancer therapy is one of the major limiting factors which will restrict the growth of market in coming years.

Presently, several companies including well-established players and new entrants are actively engaged in developing PGFR inhibitors for a wide range of disease indications. Innovation in this field is mostly focused on improving the therapeutic efficacy, safety, and overall survival rate. This sector has particularly gained significant attention from private and public investors, which have extended their financial support to capable developer companies. The market also witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years.

In coming years, the global market will witness significant rise in the prevalence of cancers attributing to several factors including rising geriatric population, smoking, drinking, physical inactivity, and poor diet. This will increase the demand of targeted therapies, thus driving the growth of PDGFR inhibitor market. In addition to two approved drugs, the pharmaceutical companies have developed several potential PGFR inhibitors including Crenolanib, Tovetumab, Seralutinib, ARRY-768, CP-673451, and MTLH001 which are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, thus boosting the growth of market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to PDGFR Inhibitors

1.1 Overview

1.2 Evolution of PDGFR Inhibitors

2. PDGFR Inhibitors - Mechanism of Action

2.1 General Functions & Mechanism

2.2 Approved Drugs Mechanism of Action

3. PDGFR Potential Target for Leading Pathological Conditions

4. Role of PDGFR Inhibitors in Cancer

5. Global PDGFR Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight

5.1 By Phase

5.2 By Development Status

5.3 By Region

6. Global PDGFR Inhibitor Market Insight

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Current Market Scenario

7. PDGFR Inhibitor Regional Market Analysis

7.1 US

7.2 Europe

7.3 China

7.4 Japan

7.5 ROW

8. PDGFR Inhibitor Market Opportunity By Indication

8.1 Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

8.2 Glioma

8.3 Colorectal Cancer

8.4 Leukemia

8.5 Lung Cancer

9. Lartruvo (Olaratumab) 1st Approved PDGFR Inhibitor (2016) & Market Withdrawal (2019)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

10. Ayvakit (Avapritinib) 2ND Approved PDGFR Inhibitor (2020)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Patents & Assignees

11. Ayvakit Commercial Insight

11.1 Price & Dosage

11.2 Sales Analysis

12. Qinlock (Ripretinib) 3rd Approved PDGFR Inhibitor (2020)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Patents & Assignees

13. Qinlock Commercial Insight

13.1 Price & Dosage

13.2 Sales Analysis

14. PDGFR Inhibitors Sales Forecast 2026

14.1 Ayvakit Sales Forecast

14.2 Qinlock Sales Forecast

15. PDGFR Inhibitor Future Market Perspectives

16. Global PDGFR Inhibitors Market Dynamics

16.1 Market Drivers

16.2 Market Challenges

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1 Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc

17.2 AstraZeneca

17.3 Bayer

17.4 Blueprint Medicine

17.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

17.6 Clovis Oncology

17.7 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

17.8 Eli Lilly

17.9 Gilead Sciences

17.10 Pfizer

17.11 Tyrogenex

17.12 Zai Lab

