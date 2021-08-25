Worldwide Personal Protective Equipment Industry to 2025 - Spike in Number of Accidents in Workplaces is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global personal protective equipment market including a detailed description of the impact of COVID-19, market size in terms of value, end-users and application.



The report further includes an analysis of the market in terms of value for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall personal protective equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global personal protective equipment market is a highly fragmented and competitive space with a significant presence of big and small players. Honeywell International, The 3M Company, Du Pont De Nemours Inc. and Ansell Limited are the companies whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Region Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

The global PPE market can be segmented on the basis of application and end users. On the basis of application, the market is split into hand protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, respiratory protection, head, eye & face protection and others.



On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into healthcare, manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, chemicals, transportation and others.



The global personal protective equipment market flourished progressively after the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, the market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2021-2025) owing to a spike in a number of accidents in workplaces in various countries, surging geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, strict protocols pertaining to safety and heightened awareness due to onsite training.



Cropping up of gray markets in the PPE industry due to COVID-19 and physical limitations of PPE are some of the tough challenges faced by the market. Escalating demand for smart PPE, advancement in technology and innovations in PPE textile design are some of the trends existing in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by Application (hand protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, respiratory protection, head, eye & face protection and others)

3.1.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by End-Users (healthcare, manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, chemicals, transportation and others)

3.1.4 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Hand Protection Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Protective Clothing Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Protective Footwear Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Respiratory Protection Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Head, Eye & Face Protection Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Other PPE Market by Value

3.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: End-User Analysis

3.3.1 Global Healthcare PPE Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Industrial PPE Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Construction PPE Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Oil & Gas PPE Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Chemicals PPE Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Transportation PPE Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Other PPE Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Personal Protective Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Personal Protective Equipment Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Personal Protective Equipment Market by Value

4.1.3 The US Personal Protective Equipment Market Application by Value

4.2 Europe Personal Protective Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Personal Protective Equipment Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Personal Protective Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Personal Protective Equipment Market by Value

5. Global Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global PPE Market

5.2 Global Respirator Masks Market Demand Analysis

5.2.1 Global Respirator Masks Market by Demand Volume

6. Regional Impact of COVID-19

6.1 The US PPE Demand and Supply Gap

6.2 Efforts to Address PPE Demand Supply Gap in the US

6.3 COVID-19 Impact on Europe PPE Market

6.4 COVID-19 Impact on India PPE Market

6.5 COVID-19 Impact on Indonesia PPE Market

6.6 Participation by Non Regular Players

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.1.1 Spike in Number of Accidents in Workplaces

7.1.2 Surging Geriatric Population

7.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

7.1.4 Strict Protocols Pertaining to Safety

7.1.5 Heightened Awareness on PPE credit On-Site Training

7.2 Challenges

7.2.1 Counterfeit PPE Products

7.2.2 Physical Limitations of PPE

7.3 Market Trends

7.3.1 Escalating Demand for Smart PPE

7.3.2 Advancement in Technology

7.3.3 Innovations in PPE Textile Design

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Players Comparison

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Honeywell International Inc.

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Business Strategy

9.2 The 3M Company

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Business Strategy

9.3 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Business Strategy

9.4 Ansell Limited

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Business Strategy

