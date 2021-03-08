Worldwide PET Bottle Industry to 2026 - Players Include Rexam, Berry Global & Graham Packaging Company Among Others

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PET Bottle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PET bottle market reached a volume of 13.1 Million Tons in 2020. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) refers to a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family which is widely used for manufacturing plastic bottles. In comparison with PP, HDPE and PVC bottles, PET bottles are more durable, transparent, lightweight, non-reactive, cost-effective and thermally stable. Moreover, they are environment-friendly and can be recycled repeatedly which further reduces their manufacturing cost. Primarily used in the packaging of drinking water and beverages, PET bottles are also gaining prominence as a packaging solution for salad dressings, household cleaners, medicines, dish detergents and mouthwashes. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global PET bottle market to exhibit moderate growth in the next few years.



Global PET Bottle Market Drivers:

The rising trend of westernization, inflating disposable incomes and altering food patterns of consumers have increased the demand for bottled beverages, particularly in developing countries like India and China . Additionally, hectic lifestyles have enabled consumers to opt for on-the-go beverages.

and . Additionally, hectic lifestyles have enabled consumers to opt for on-the-go beverages. Due to their flexibility, PET bottles can be molded into numerous shapes to improve their appearance and utility. For brand differentiation, manufacturers are focusing on unique packaging and different-sized packs which are spurring the demand for PET bottles with customized shapes, colors and designs.

Advancements in technology have created a positive outlook for the PET bottle market. For instance, manufacturers have introduced a plasma-based coating which makes PET bottles more impervious in nature. Apart from this, they have also started utilizing silver to increase the product shelf life.

Recent changes in packaging regulations of various countries have also influenced the PET bottles industry. For example, in line with the new German Packaging Act, manufacturers are inventing new interior coating processes like FreshSafe PET that makes bottle-to-bottle recycling possible. Moreover, the concept of InnoPET FormFill, which molds and fills plastic containers in one step, has received positive response as it reduces total energy consumption, occupies less space and increases savings in comparison with BloFill systems.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the PET bottle industry has been examined along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the market. Some of the leading players are:

Amcor Limited

Cospack America Corporation

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

Rexam, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Container Corporation of Canada

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

Constar Internationals, Inc.

Alpha Packaging

Alpack Plastics

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Resilux NV

Key Topics Covered:



