Worldwide Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry to 2026 - Featuring CCL Industries, Amcor PLC and AptarGroup Among Others

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market By Material, By Product, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size is expected to reach $178.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical packaging refers to the process of packaging pharmaceutical products by using materials that are compatible with drugs in order to protect, identify and prevent the integrity of the drug products.



The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a significant rise in various developing countries like India, Brazil, and China due to the growing population, increasing disposable income, and rising focus on increasing life expectancy which is estimated to support the growth of the market. Additionally, the pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers increasingly aim towards sustainability by adopting recyclable and biodegradable material which is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, many companies are exploring the opportunities created by the increasing demand for convenient packaging types like auto-injectors and pre-filled syringes in the market.



The growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to witness a surge due to the increasing demand for user-friendly medicines like biologics. Biologics plays an important role in the treatment of diseases when any other treatments are not available. These are produced by using animals, microbes, human or plant cells and are most prone to contamination and heat sensitivity. As a result, the demand for specialized packing is estimated to increase which will further propel the growth of the market.



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Surveillance & Monitoring, and Others. The plastics & polymers material segment acquired the major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The Plastics & polymers segment includes various variants like polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, terephthalate, and polystyrene, which are majorly utilized in the production of numerous pharmaceutical packaging products.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Plastic Bottle, Specialty Bags, Labels, Blister packing, Parenteral Container, Closures, and Other Products. The plastic bottles segment has witnessed the highest growth in 2019. Plastic bottles are majorly utilized in packaging solid-dose Over-the-Counter (OTC) medicines, bulk, and the prescription dose of oral ethical drugs.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the high CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, South Korea, and Japan are among the major markets of the region. Consistent economic growth along with the increasing population in this region is estimated to propel the demand for pharmaceutical products over the forecast period. Additionally, rising government rules & regulations for drug safety are anticipated to surge the growth of the market in this region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Mastercard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, International Paper Company, CCL Industries, Inc., Amcor PLC, and Berry Global Group, Inc. are the forerunners in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. Companies such as Westrock Company, AptarGroup, Inc., and O-I Glass, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, CCL Industries Ltd., Amcor PLC, AptarGroup, Inc., O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens Illinois, Inc.), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., WestRock Company, International Paper Company, and Comar, LLC.



