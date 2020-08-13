Worldwide Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Industry (2019 to 2027) - Growth in the Semiconductor Industry is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Photoresist Type; Photoresist Ancillaries Type; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market was valued at US$ 3,393.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5,614.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2027.



Photoresists are the light-sensitive polymeric resins that are mainly used in the production of printed circuit boards, printing plates, flat-panel liquid crystal displays, magnetic recording heads, and micro electromechanical systems (MEMS). These components serve as masking materials for the transferal of images into an underlying substrate via etching processes. Photoresist ancillaries are materials such as photoresist strippers, anti-reflective coatings, developers, and edge bead removers used along with photoresist.



The photoresists and photoresist ancillaries are used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductors for manufacturing computers, laptops, music players, phones, servers, and household appliances. The electronic industry is experiencing steady growth in the developed and developing countries. The companies operating in this field utilize the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in the manufacture of products such as advanced telephones, computer systems, televisions and home entertainment equipment, and electronic control and monitoring devices used in many industrial and scientific applications.



Based on application, the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, is segmented into ArF immersion photoresist, ArF dry photoresist, KrF photoresist, and G-line and I-line photoresist. In 2018, the ArF immersion photoresist segment accounted for the largest share of the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market; however, the G-line and I-line photoresist segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. ArF Immersion are considered an excellent process window displaying critical dimension (CD) uniformity which allows better profile shape to the product. These products cater for the needs of the growing numbers of urban middle class consumers who are ready to pay premium price for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries.



Geographically, the Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, followed by Europe. The photoresist and photoresist ancillaries' industry in the countries of APAC has experienced a huge shift over the years. Asia Pacific is the largest continent in the world and is known for its chemicals products. The APAC encompasses an ample amount of opportunities for the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. The region has been noticed as one of the prominent markets for the utilization of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries. Asia has ranked highest among chemicals producing regions. China is dominating the regional market, followed by other countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.



MERCK KGaA, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD., Micro Resist Technology GmbH, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, ALLRESIST GmbH, DJ Microlaminates, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, JSR Corporation are among the major players present in the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



