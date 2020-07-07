Worldwide Plywood Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Jul 07, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plywood - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Plywood market worldwide will grow by a projected US$34.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Hardwood, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 8.2% and reach a market size of US$58.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Hardwood market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.6% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$886.3 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$818.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hardwood segment will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Plywood market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Plywood market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Boise Cascade Company
- Century Plyboard (India) Ltd.
- Eksons Corporation Bhd
- Georgia-Pacific, LLC
- Greenply Industries Limited
- Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad
- Linyi Junli Wood Products Co. Ltd.
- Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co. Ltd.
- Sarda Plywood Industries Limited
- SDS Lumber Company
- Seihoku Corporation
- Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad
- SVEZA
- Ta Ann Holdings Berhad
- Tianjin Plywood Industry Co. Ltd.
- Uniply Industries Ltd.
- UPM-Kymmene Corporation
- West Fraser Timber Co, Ltd.
- Weyerhaeuser Company
- WTK Holdings Berhad
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Plywood: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Strong Micro & Macro Environmental Factors Support Future Growth
- Uptrend in Engineered Wood Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
- Developing Countries Remain Major Consumers
- China: The Most Important Market
- Stable Economic Scenario Enhances Market Prospects
- Competitive Scenario
- Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
- Asian Enterprises Seek to Widen Market Footprint
- Chinese Players Aim to Expand Operations Beyond Domestic Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Plywood Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in Global Construction Industry to Fuel Market Expansion
- Growing Importance in Flooring Applications Bodes Well
- Plywood Gains Prominence as Green Alternative for Flooring
- Hardwood Plywood Dominates the Scenario
- Innovations Enhance Appeal & Image of Plywood
- Noteworthy Plywood Innovations in Recent Years
- UPM Grada Plywood
- KoskiPly Economy Birch Plywood Product
- Q-Ply SimPly Maple Plywood
- Advanced Adhesives Formulations
- New Extrusion Coating Mechanisms
- Socio-Demographic Trends Favor Market Growth
- Rising Global Population & the Resulting Need for Housing Units and Infrastructure
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Rapid Urbanization
- Rising Standards of Living
- Issues & Challenges
- Alternatives Emerge as Major Concern
- Low-Quality Film Faced Plywood Influences Sales of Branded Products
- Key Industry Statistics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 99
