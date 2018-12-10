Worldwide POC RSV Testing Market Forecast to 2022; Dominated by Abbott, BD, bioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global POC RSV Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The POC RSV testing market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022.

The growing need for company diagnostics is expected to drive growth in the market. Companion diagnostics are necessary to understand the need of the patient and give personalized medicine. This practice has been trending recently and will thus become a good opportunity to penetrate POC products in the market.

Increase in the incidence and prevalence of RSV infections

The incidence rate of RSV has been high across the globe owing to the ever-increasing air pollution and offsets of the seasons, thus leading to temperature imbalances in the environment. In the US, RSV infections lead to the hospitalization of more than 57,000 patients and two million outpatient visits every year among children below five years.

Product recalls

When products lead to patient injury or fatalities, manufacturers either voluntarily recall them from the market, or regulatory authorities suspend the sales of the faulty devices. Product recalls affect the sales and earnings of a vendor.

Key Players

Abbott

BD

bioMerieux

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SOURCE Research and Markets

