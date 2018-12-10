Worldwide POC RSV Testing Market Forecast to 2022; Dominated by Abbott, BD, bioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
The POC RSV testing market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022.
The growing need for company diagnostics is expected to drive growth in the market. Companion diagnostics are necessary to understand the need of the patient and give personalized medicine. This practice has been trending recently and will thus become a good opportunity to penetrate POC products in the market.
Increase in the incidence and prevalence of RSV infections
The incidence rate of RSV has been high across the globe owing to the ever-increasing air pollution and offsets of the seasons, thus leading to temperature imbalances in the environment. In the US, RSV infections lead to the hospitalization of more than 57,000 patients and two million outpatient visits every year among children below five years.
Product recalls
When products lead to patient injury or fatalities, manufacturers either voluntarily recall them from the market, or regulatory authorities suspend the sales of the faulty devices. Product recalls affect the sales and earnings of a vendor.
Key Players
- Abbott
- BD
- bioMerieux
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing need for companion diagnostics
- Growing partnerships
- Technological advances
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott
- BD
- bioMerieux
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
