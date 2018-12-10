Worldwide POC RSV Testing Market Forecast to 2022; Dominated by Abbott, BD, bioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The "Global POC RSV Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The POC RSV testing market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022.

The growing need for company diagnostics is expected to drive growth in the market. Companion diagnostics are necessary to understand the need of the patient and give personalized medicine. This practice has been trending recently and will thus become a good opportunity to penetrate POC products in the market.

Increase in the incidence and prevalence of RSV infections

The incidence rate of RSV has been high across the globe owing to the ever-increasing air pollution and offsets of the seasons, thus leading to temperature imbalances in the environment. In the US, RSV infections lead to the hospitalization of more than 57,000 patients and two million outpatient visits every year among children below five years.

Product recalls

When products lead to patient injury or fatalities, manufacturers either voluntarily recall them from the market, or regulatory authorities suspend the sales of the faulty devices. Product recalls affect the sales and earnings of a vendor.

Key Players

  • Abbott
  • BD
  • bioMerieux
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing need for companion diagnostics
  • Growing partnerships
  • Technological advances

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott
  • BD
  • bioMerieux
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

