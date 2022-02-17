Worldwide Polyphenylene Sulfide Industry to 2027 - Featuring Kureha, Ryan Plastics and Teijin Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market reached a value of US$ 1.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic that consists of multiple aromatic rings of p-substituted benzene and sulfur. It is widely used in felt filter media for high-temperature air filters, coil formers, bobbins, slurry coatings, terminal blocks, relay components, specialty membranes and packaging. PPS exhibits various advantageous properties, such as high chemical and abrasion resistance, dimensional stability and mechanical strength. It is also lightweight in nature and has a high melting point and low viscosity index that assists it to be molded in the desired shapes. As a result, PPS finds extensive application across various industries, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, electrical and electronics



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. PPS is widely used in the manufacturing of automobile components, such as carburetors, exhaust gas return valves, lighting systems and ignition plates, that are constantly exposed to high temperatures. Additionally, the increasing product demand in the aerospace and defense industries is favoring the market growth. PPS is utilized in the production of composites used in wings, fuselage, seat frames, interior panels and high temperature ducting.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of low-emission and eco-friendly PPS, are providing a thrust to the market growth. It aids in reducing thermo-chemical emissions, thermal degradation and contains no chlorine components. Other factors, including the increasing product utilization for the manufacturing of the filter bags and dust chambers in coal power plants and widespread adoption of linear PPS due to its higher tenacity and better impact strength, along with the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being British Plastics Federation, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Kolon Plastics Inc., Kureha Corporation, Polyplastics Co. Ltd. (Daicel Corporation), Ryan Plastics Limited, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc. and Tosoh Corporation



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the recyclability?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Linear PPS

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cured PPS

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Branched PPS

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Recyclability

7.1 Virgin

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Recycled

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Electrical and Electronics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Aerospace

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Medical/Healthcare

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 British Plastics Federation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Celanese Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 DIC Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Kolon Plastics Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Kureha Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Polyplastics Co. Ltd. (Daicel Corporation)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Ryan Plastics Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Solvay S.A

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Teijin Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Toray Industries Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Tosoh Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

