Worldwide Polypropylene Films Industry to 2026 - by Product Type and Application

The global polypropylene film market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Polypropylene films are widely used in the medical industry from printing medical ID bracelets for hospitals to pharmaceutical and surgical packaging where infection control is required. In addition to this, it is also used in decorative packaging as custom colors can be printed on the film with a mirror-like finish or metallic luster. These applications of polypropylene films are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global polypropylene film market is segmented based on product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Bi-Axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP). Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into packaging, capacitors manufacturing, medical & pharmaceutical, and others. Moreover, the global polypropylene films market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the application sector is a key factor for significant growth during the forecast period.



The key players of the global polypropylene films market include B.C. Jindal Group, CCL Industries Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello. Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Plastchim-T, Treofan Group, Cosmo Films Ltd., Amcor PLC, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launch to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Toray Industries, Inc., has announced to increase the production capacity of Torayfan oriented polypropylene film at its Tsuchiura Plant in Ibaraki Prefecture for automotive capacitors by 60% in 2022.



Comprehensive research methodology of the global polypropylene films market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global polypropylene films market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global polypropylene films market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Business Functions and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. B.C. Jindal Group

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Cosmo Films Ltd.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello. Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Toray Industries, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Polypropylene Films Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

5.1.2. Bi-Axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

5.2. Global Polypropylene Films Market by Application

5.2.1. Packaging

5.2.2. Capacitors

5.2.3. Medical & Pharmaceutical

5.2.4. Others (Cosmetic and Agriculture)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3B Films Pvt. Ltd.

7.2. Amcor PLC

7.3. BASF SE

7.4. B.C. Jindal Group

7.5. Berry Global Inc.

7.6. CCL Industries Corp.

7.7. Copol International Ltd.

7.8. Cosmo Films Ltd.

7.9. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

7.10. Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello. Inc.

7.11. Novolex Holdings, LLC

7.12. Plastchim-T JSC

7.13. Polibak Plastik Film Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

7.14. Poligal. S.A.

7.15. Polyplex Corp.Ltd.

7.16. Profol GmbH

7.17. PT Panverta Cakrakencana

7.18. RKW SE

7.19. SABIC

7.20. SRF Ltd.

7.21. Taghleef Industries SpA

7.22. Toray Industries, Inc.

7.23. Treofan Group

7.24. UFlex Ltd.



