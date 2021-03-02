Worldwide Polyurethane (PU) Foam Industry to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Covestro and Foamcraft Among Others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyurethane (PU) foam market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Polyurethane foam is a synthetic polymer that offers insulation and protection to materials against abrasion, temperature, moisture, impact and corrosion. It is commonly available in the spray, flexible and rigid forms and is primarily used as stuffing in beddings and furniture. It is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, does not degrade over time and can also rapidly react with moisture to expand and bond with the surfaces with high adhesion after application. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various other industries, including automotive, packaging, construction and electronics.



Significant growth in the construction industry, along with the rising product demand from the furnishing sector, is one of the key factors that is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams that are used with coatings, paints and adhesives in residential and commercial complexes is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations and the development of bio-based polyols that are used for manufacturing polyurethane foam and have minimal carbon emissions into the environment, are providing an impetus to the demand for this type of foam.



Moreover, extensive utilization of polyurethane foam in the automotive industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. It is used in this industry for manufacturing light-weight automobile components, such as dashboards, airbags, armrests and other exterior parts, which further aids in enhancing the overall fuel-efficiency of the vehicle. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with increasing product demand from the packaging industry, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global polyurethane (PU) foam market to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF SE, Covestro AG, Foamcraft Inc., Future Foam Inc., Huntsman International LLC. (Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited), Recticel NV/SA, Rogers Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, UFP Technologies Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polyurethane (PU) foam market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyurethane (PU) foam market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the structure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the density?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Structure

6.1 Open Cell

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Closed Cell

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Flexible Foam

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Rigid Foam

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Spray Foam

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Density

8.1 Low Density

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medium Density

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 High Density

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Bedding and Furniture

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Building and Construction

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Electronics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Packaging

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Footwear

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 BASF SE

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Covestro AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Foamcraft Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Future Foam Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Huntsman International LLC. (Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Recticel NV/SA

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Rogers Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Saint-Gobain S.A.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 The Dow Chemical Company

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Tosoh Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 UFP Technologies Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.13 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



