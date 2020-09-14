Worldwide Pore Strips Industry to 2025 - by Ingredients, Distribution Channel & Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pore Strips Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pore strips market was valued at US$3.327 billion in 2019. Pore strips are small strips made from various materials that contain an adhesive on one side to adhere to the skin for pulling out blackheads. These adhesives grab the oil and pull out the blackheads and thus clear the pores. The pore strips market is projected to show substantial growth throughout the forecast period primarily on account of the rising awareness regarding healthy skin.



Furthermore, the growth in air pollution especially across the major developing economies of the region has also led to increased skin problems which have led to increased adoption of numerous facial skincare products which is also considered to be a key factor bolstering the growth during the next five years. The rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and rising disposable income are also some of the factors that are driving the demand for convenient skincare products, thus positively impacting the market growth. Also, these strips offer cost-effective treatments in comparison with salons and spas, thus driving their popularity among the low-income groups.



Furthermore, the market for these strips is also projected to surge as the shifting consumer preferences towards instant cleansing products have led to the adoption of pore strips as these strips are supportive in offering instantaneously exfoliating and cleansed skin. These strips are equipped with essential oils and adhesives that eliminate blocked pore and removes oils from blocked pores thus offering a smooth and clear skin. However, the market may be restrained by the fact that still, a considerably larger share of the population is still unaware of the availability of these products.



Also, the use of chemicals and synthetic ingredients in these products leads to various skin problems among the people with sensitive skin is also a key factor due to which the majority of the people are reluctant towards the use of these kinds of products. Moreover, the availability of high-costs treatments in salons and derma care clinics is also anticipated to hamper the market growth, especially in the developed economies due to higher purchasing power. Additionally, these strips only offer a temporary solution for blackheads and due to continuous use of these products often leads to skin damage. All these factors are expected to inhibit the demand for pore strips thus expected to hamper the market growth during the coming years.



Rapid Urbanization



The rapid urbanization, especially in the developing economies of the globe is considered to be a key factor supplementing the demand for various personal care and cosmetics products, thus considered to be a key factor in driving the pore strips market growth. According to the UN statistics, there is a growth in the urban population of the world increased from around 751 million to around 4.2 billion from 1950 to 2018. The migration of people from rural areas to urban areas has resulted in an increase in disposable income, which in turn has led to adopting modern living conditions as well.



This, in turn, has led to increased consumption of cosmetics products as the hectic lifestyle of the people has led to an inclination towards the use of convenience products, thus creating a market demand for pore strips during the next five years. Additionally, with rapid urbanization, people are able to attain a better education and are paid well. This has further led to paying attention to their health, personal hygiene, and grooming their appearance, fueling the growth of the pore strips market in the forecast period and in the upcoming years.



The pore strips market has been segmented on the basis of ingredients, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of ingredients, the market has been segmented on the basis of charcoal, tea-tree oil, silica, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the segmentation has been done on the basis of online and offline. Geographically, the classification of the pore strips market has been done on the basis of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



By ingredients, the charcoal segment is projected to hold a decent share during the year 2019. The primary factor that is supplementing the market growth of this segment is the various qualities of charcoal that remove dirt, chemicals, and also helps to clean the skin deeply. Also, this ingredient helps in skin tightening and further reduces inflammation on the skin, which is also driving its adoption, thereby bolstering the growth of this segment. The silica segment is projected to witness decent growth over the course of the next five years as silica is considered an essential ingredient for the skin.



By distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to hold a noteworthy market share throughout the forecast period on account of the presence of a considerably large share of population inclined towards purchasing from offline distribution channels such as retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets among others. However, the online segment is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR throughout the next five years on account of rapid penetration of the internet along with the booming adoption of smartphones, especially across the developing economies.



North America to hold a decent share



Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a decent share in the market on account of the presence of a larger base of the health-savvy population in countries like the United States and Canada. In the Asia Pacific, the market will witness noteworthy growth during the next five years on account of growing consumer spending on cosmetics products is driving the market growth.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the pore strips market include L'Oreal S.A., KAO Corporation, and Earth Therapeutics among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings.



Major players in the pore strips market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Pore Strips Market Analysis, By Ingredients

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Charcoal

5.3. Tea-Tree Oil

5.4. Silica

5.5. Others



6. Pore Strips Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Online

6.3. Offline



7. Pore Strips Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. South America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. KAO Corporation

9.2. Earth Therapeutics

9.3. BL Cosmetics

9.4. The Ulta Company

9.5. L'Oreal S.A.

9.6. The Boots Company

*List is not exhaustive



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8yc5j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

