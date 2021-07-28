Worldwide Portable Analytical Instruments Industry to 2026 - Innovation and Development of Novel Instruments Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Analytical Instruments Market Research Report by Technology, by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market size was estimated at USD 13.06 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.08 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.11% to reach USD 20.86 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Portable Analytical Instruments to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the Portable Analytical Instruments Market was examined across Elemental Analysis and Spectroscopic Analysis. The Spectroscopic Analysis was further studied across Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, and X-Ray Fluorescence.

Based on End User, the Portable Analytical Instruments Market was examined across Academic & Government Institutions, Environmental Testing Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.

Based on Product, the Portable Analytical Instruments Market was examined across Colorimeters, Conductivity and Resistivity Meters, Dissolved Co2 and O2 Meters, Gas Analyzers, PH Meters, Refractometers, Spectrometers, Thermal Analyzers, Titrators, and Toc Analyzers.

Based on Geography, the Portable Analytical Instruments Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Portable Analytical Instruments Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market, including 3 Color, ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc, AMETEK, Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, B&W Tek., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Elcometer Limited, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., General Electric, GHM Messtechnik GmbH, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Limited, HORIBA Ltd., Jasco, Metrohm AG, Myron L Company, Negele Messtechnik GmbH, PCE INSTRUMENTS UK LIMITED, SCHMIDT + HAENSCH GmbH & Co., Servomex Group Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Spectris plc, Swan Analytische Instrumente AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xylem.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?



