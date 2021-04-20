Worldwide Portable Compressor Nebulizer Industry to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Home Healthcare Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market (2020-2025) by Type, Application, Distribution Channel Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is estimated to be USD 317.25 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 476.16 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.46%.



Market Dynamics



The market is driven by rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, use of nebulizer in the immediate application of medicine to airways, ideal for asthma and COPD medicines, etc.

The market growth is hindered by potential health effect if not used under the administration

Furthermore, increasing demand for home healthcare devices and rising geriatric population are creating opportunities in the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is segmented further based on Type, Application, End User and Geography.



By Type, the market is classified Mesh Nebulizer, Pneumatic Nebulizer and Ultrasonic Nebulizer.



By Application, the market is classified as Home Use and Hospital Use.



By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as Offline and Online.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. In Nov 2018, Koninklijke Philips launched InnoSpire Go portable nebulizer in the U.S. The product is the smallest and lightest portable handheld nebulizer.

2. In October 2018, Pari Pharma gets approval for its e-FLOW technology device LAMIRA, which is the only nebulizer system to deliver amikacin liposome inhalation suspension (ARIKAYCE). Moreover, ARIKAYCE is used for the treatment of mycobacterium avium complex lung disease in adult patients.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are AMG Medical, Becton, Besco Medical, Briggs Medical Service Company, Ca-Mi SRL, DeVilbiss Healthcare International, Dickinson and Company, Feellife Health Inc., Flexicare, Flyp Nebulizers, Graham-Field, Invacare, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market . The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases

4.2.1.2 Allow the immediate application of medicine to airways, ideal for asthma and COPD medicines

4.2.1.3 Small, light-weight, and easily portable in a purse, pocket or suitcase

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Potential health effect if not used under the administration

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing demand for home healthcare devices

4.2.3.2 Rising geriatric population base

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Drug loss during drug delivery

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mesh Nebulizer

6.3 Pneumatic Nebulizer

6.4 Ultrasonic Nebulizer



7 Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Home Use

7.3 Hospital Use



8 Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Offline

8.3 Online



9 Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 AMG Medical

11.2 Becton

11.3 Besco Medical

11.4 Briggs Medical Service Company

11.5 Ca-Mi SRL

11.6 DeVilbiss Healthcare International

11.7 Dickinson and Company

11.8 Feellife Health Inc.

11.9 Flexicare

11.10 Flyp Nebulizers

11.11 Graham-Field

11.12 Invacare

11.13 Invacare

11.14 JK Medical Systems

11.15 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.16 MABIS Healthcare

11.17 Medline Industries

11.18 Medquip

11.19 OMRON Healthcare

11.20 PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc.

11.21 Philips Respironics

11.22 PulmoMED

11.23 Timesco Healthcare



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f74nt5



