Worldwide Portable Dishwasher Industry to 2030 - Featuring Danby, Electrolux and Haier Among Others

The global portable dishwasher market was valued at $4,594.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,829.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9%.



Portable dishwasher is a consumer durable or a home appliance, which is traditionally available in various retail store. Increase in disposable income and rise in spending on home improvement are expected to propel the growth of the global portable dishwasher market during the forecast period. In addition, people are increasingly adopting smart appliances to improve their standard of living, thus, companies dealing in portable dishwasher are heavily investing on R&D activities.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has slightly positively affected the portable dishwasher market. Sales of products has witnessed significant increase, as people are actively getting involved in home deigning and improvement during the lockdown period. Furthermore, consumers are choosing to replace their old home appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines, with new and advanced white goods.



Increase in trend of automation in major industries has been further propelled the demand for smart and advanced white goods, thus boosting the growth of the portable dishwasher market. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of smart and internet-enabled devices and appliances for convenience and to avoid tedious & repetitive works in their daily activities fosters the need for portable dishwashers, thus contributing toward the growth of the global market.



Key Players operating in the global portable dishwasher market are adopting product launch and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to cater to the increasing requirements of customers. Acquisition would help companies to share technological requirements for their existing and new products. This is likely to help market leaders to enhance their product portfolio with comparatively less investment and thereby increase their market share.



The global portable dishwasher market is segmented into price range, end use, distribution channel, and region. By price range, the market is categorized into economy, mid-range, and luxury. On the basis of end use, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarket & hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include Danby, Electrolux AB, Haier lnc., Havells India Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., the Middleby Corporation, and Whirlpool Corp.



3.9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Portable Dishwasher market



