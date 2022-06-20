Worldwide Portable X-Ray Devices Industry to 2028 - Players Include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Aribex

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable X-Ray Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global portable x-ray devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global portable x-ray devices market to grow with a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on portable x-ray devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on portable x-ray devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global portable x-ray devices market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global portable x-ray devices market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rapid technological advancements

Growing demand for home healthcare devices

2) Restraints

High cost of portable x-ray devices

3) Opportunities

Increasing medical tourism in developing countries

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the portable x-ray devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the portable x-ray devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global portable x-ray devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



