Worldwide Potassium Sorbate Market to 2023; Led by APAC Chemical Corporation, Celanese, FBC Industries, JINNENG, Sorbic International and Tengzhou Aolong Fine Chemical
The "Global Potassium Sorbate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The potassium sorbate market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.
The increasing demand for clean label ingredients is likely to drive growth in the market. Potassium sorbate is mainly used as a preservative and stabilizer to improve the shelf life of food products. It helps retain the freshness of packaged foods and beverages.
Growing demand for potassium sorbate in processed foods
Potassium sorbate is very soluble in water as compared to sorbic acid. Potassium sorbate is widely used in the production of sweet white table wines, bakery products and many more. The increasing demand for confectionary, dairy, and frozen products, meat, and seafood can propel the growth of the potassium sorbate market.
Allergic reactions caused by potassium sorbate
The side effects and allergic caused by excessive consumption of potassium sorbate can pose a serious challenge to the potassium sorbate market during the forecast period.
Key Players
- APAC Chemical Corporation
- Celanese
- FBC Industries
- JINNENG
- Sorbic International
- Tengzhou Aolong Fine Chemical
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Diversified applications
- Increasing demand for clean label ingredients
- Growth of the packaged food and beverage industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- APAC Chemical Corporation
- Celanese
- FBC Industries
- JINNENG
- Sorbic International
- Tengzhou Aolong Fine Chemical
