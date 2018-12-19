Worldwide Potassium Sorbate Market to 2023; Led by APAC Chemical Corporation, Celanese, FBC Industries, JINNENG, Sorbic International and Tengzhou Aolong Fine Chemical

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Potassium Sorbate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The potassium sorbate market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.

The increasing demand for clean label ingredients is likely to drive growth in the market. Potassium sorbate is mainly used as a preservative and stabilizer to improve the shelf life of food products. It helps retain the freshness of packaged foods and beverages.

Growing demand for potassium sorbate in processed foods

Potassium sorbate is very soluble in water as compared to sorbic acid. Potassium sorbate is widely used in the production of sweet white table wines, bakery products and many more. The increasing demand for confectionary, dairy, and frozen products, meat, and seafood can propel the growth of the potassium sorbate market.

Allergic reactions caused by potassium sorbate

The side effects and allergic caused by excessive consumption of potassium sorbate can pose a serious challenge to the potassium sorbate market during the forecast period.

Key Players

APAC Chemical Corporation

Celanese

FBC Industries

JINNENG

Sorbic International

Tengzhou Aolong Fine Chemical

