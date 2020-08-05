Worldwide PPE Industry (2020 to 2027) - Featuring 3M, Alpha Pro Tech & Ansell Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market [By Products; By End-Users; By Region] Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

According to this new report, the global personal protective equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 74 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is driven by a rise in COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in workplace casualties, raising public awareness, and stringent safety compliances.

Personal protective equipment is products that are worn to minimize exposure to hazards that can potentially lead to serious workplace injuries and illnesses. It protects workers from coming in contact with chemical, radiological, physical, electrical, mechanical, or other workplace hazards. COVID-19 pandemic couple with various occupational health hazards, the demand for various personal protective equipment has soared.

The global personal protective equipment market is witnessing the launch of various innovative personal safety equipment with distinctive features such as modifications in coveralls, customized gloves, and boots for diverse applications. New innovative product launches have become a key growth strategy of the various company operating in the segment.

Report Scope

This report provides detailed analysis of the global personal protective equipment market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments and regional markets. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Parameter Description

Base year: 2017

2017 Forecast period: 2020 - 2027

2020 - 2027 Market sizing: Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2017 to 2027

Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2017 to 2027 Country coverage: The US, Germany , The UK, India & China

The US, , The UK, & Vendor scope: Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Avon Protective Systems, Inc., DuPont & Kimberly-Clark

Honeywell International, Inc., Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Avon Protective Systems, Inc., DuPont & Kimberly-Clark Report coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends, and company profiles

Segments Covered

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional, and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the publisher has segmented the global personal protective equipment market report on the basis of geography, products, and end-users.

Product Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2027E, US$ Billions)

Respiratory Protection

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing & Head

Eye & Face Protection

End-Users Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2027E, US$ Billions)

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Healthcare

Regional Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2027E, US$ Billions)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Country Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2027E, US$ Billions)

The US

Germany

The UK

India

China

Vendors Outlook, Revenue (2015 - 2019, US$ Billions)

Honeywell International, Inc.

3M Company

Company Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Protective Systems, Inc.

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark

Target Audience

Product Manufacturers

End Users

Research Professionals

Consultancies

Regulatory Bodies

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

The historical market size of the personal protective equipment market from 2017 to 2019 in US$ Billions. Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2027 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions. Regional and country analysis of the personal protective equipment market is provided for the period 2017 to 2027. Market drivers, restraints, and industry trends that have an impact on revenue. Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of their personal protective equipment products

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Personal Protective Equipment

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 Products

3.2.1.1 Respiratory Protection

3.2.1.2 Hand Protection

3.2.1.3 Protective Clothing & Head

3.2.1.4 Eye & Face Protection

3.2.2 End-Users

3.2.2.1 Manufacturing

3.2.2.2 Construction

3.2.2.3 Oil & Gas

3.2.2.4 Chemicals

3.2.2.5 Healthcare

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Products

4.2.2 Market Share by End-Users

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Respiratory Protection

5.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Hand Protection

5.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Protective Clothing

5.1.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.4 Head, Eye & Face Protection

5.1.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 End-User

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.3 Oil & Gas

5.2.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.4 Chemicals

5.2.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Products

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 The UK

6.2.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Market Share by Product

6.3.3 China

6.3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3.2 Market Share by Products

6.3.4 India

6.3.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.4.2 Market Share by Products

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Launch of Innovative Products

7.1.2 Eco-friendly Products

7.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 COVID-19 Pandemic

7.2.2 Rise in Workplace Casualties

7.2.3 Increase in Public Awareness

7.2.4 Stringent Safety Compliances

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Lack of Awareness

7.3.2 Pricing Pressures

7.3.3 Market Regulations

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Analysis

8.2 Financial Analysis

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

9.2 3M Company

9.3 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

9.4 Ansell Ltd.

9.5 Avon Protective Systems, Inc.

9.6 DuPont

9.7 Kimberly-Clark

