Worldwide Precision Medicine Partnering Deals Report, 2014-2020 - Trends, Key Players, Top Deal Values, and Financials

DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Precision medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



In-depth understanding of Precision Medicine deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Precision Medicine agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Precision Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Precision Medicine dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Precision Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Precision Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Precision Medicine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Precision Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Precision Medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Precision Medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deal records of actual Precision Medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Precision Medicine dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Precision Medicine deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Precision Medicine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Precision Medicine deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Precision Medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014 , where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Precision Medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014 . The - Chapter is organized by specific Precision Medicine technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Precision Medicine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Precision Medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Precision Medicine technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



1CellBiO

2bPrecise

2X Oncology

3D Systems

4D Pharma

20/20 GeneSystems

23andMe

48Hour Discovery

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute

A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abcam

Abcodia

Abramson Cancer Center

Academic Medical Center

Accelerate Diagnostics

AccuGenomics

Accu Reference Medical Laboratory

AC Immune

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adarza BioSystems

ADC Therapeutics

Admera Health

Aduro BioTech

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients

Advaxis

Aelan Cell Technologies

Aerocrine

Affigen

AFFiRiS

Affymetrix

Age Labs

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Air Force Research Laboratory

AIT Laboratories

Akers Biosciences

AKESOgen

Akili Interactive Labs

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

of Medicine Alcyone Lifesciences

Alector

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alion Pharmaceuticals

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

AlloSource

Allscripts

Almac Diagnostics

Alpha Genomix Laboratories

ALS Association

ALS Finding a Cure Foundation

Altor BioScience

Alzeca Biosciences

Alzheimer's Association

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Alzheimers Research UK

Amarantus BioSciences

Amarna Therapeutics

Ambiopharm

American Association for Cancer Research

American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine

American Diabetes Association

AmerisourceBergen

Amgen

AmorChem

Amoy Diagnostics

AmpTec

AMRA

Analytics Engines

and many, many more!



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ogg4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

