Worldwide Pressure Transmitter Industry to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Dwyer Instruments & Emerson Electric Among Others
Mar 02, 2021, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Transmitter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pressure transmitter market reached a value of US$ 3.19 Billion in 2020. A pressure transmitter is a sensor that regulates the compression applied over a liquid, fluid or gas. The device measures rapid changes in pressure, which are converted into mechanical energy and electric current. It also consists of an electronic amplifier and a pressure transducer to accurately transmit the current. These transmitters are commonly used in combination with other devices to measure depth, water flow, altitude and pressure loss to prevent any leakages in the industrial equipments. They are immune to radiation and electromagnetic fields, owing to which, they find extensive applications across various industry sectors such as chemical, oil and gas, power generation, food & beverages, metals & mining, etc.
The emerging trend of automation for industrial optimization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The integration of digital communication interfaces, which offer remote calibration and diagnostics, is rapidly replacing traditionally used analog pressure transmitters. Besides being increasingly utilized in industrial machinery, these transmitters also find extensive application in consumer electronics for indoor navigation and creating an overall user-friendly interface, among other purposes. Additionally, the continuously rising healthcare sector is also favoring the market growth. Pressure transmitters are used to transmit blood pressure information from the catheter to the patient's monitoring system.
Also, steam sterilizers used in hospitals utilize these transmitters to regulate the quality of steam produced by maintaining the pressure inside the sterilization chamber. Other factors, such as increasing investments in the energy industry, coupled with the enhanced adoption of technologically advanced variants for reducing human errors, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pressure transmitter market to reach a value of US$ 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during 2021-2026.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pressure transmitter market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pressure transmitter market in any manner.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Dwyer Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Consult AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., SensorONE Ltd., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global pressure transmitter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- Whta has been the imapct of COVID-19 on the global pressure transmitter market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sensing technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global pressure transmitter market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pressure Transmitter Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Absolute Pressure Transmitters
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Gauge Pressure Transmitters
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Differential Pressure Transmitters
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Multivariable Pressure Transmitters
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Sensing Technology
7.1 Strain Gauge
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Capacitive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Piezoelectric
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Fluid Type
8.1 Liquid
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Steam
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Gas
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Flow
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Level
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Pressure
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
10.1 Oil & Gas
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Power Generation
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Water & Wastewater
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Food & Beverages
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Chemicals
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Metals & Mining
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Pulp & Paper
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Pharmaceuticals
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast
10.9 Others
10.9.1 Market Trends
10.9.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.1.1 China
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Japan
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.1.3 India
11.1.3.1 Market Trends
11.1.3.2 Market Forecast
11.1.4 South Korea
11.1.4.1 Market Trends
11.1.4.2 Market Forecast
11.1.5 Australia
11.1.5.1 Market Trends
11.1.5.2 Market Forecast
11.1.6 Indonesia
11.1.6.1 Market Trends
11.1.6.2 Market Forecast
11.1.7 Others
11.1.7.1 Market Trends
11.1.7.2 Market Forecast
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Argentina
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4.4 Columbia
11.4.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.4.2 Market Forecast
11.4.5 Chile
11.4.5.1 Market Trends
11.4.5.2 Market Forecast
11.4.6 Peru
11.4.6.1 Market Trends
11.4.6.2 Market Forecast
11.4.7 Others
11.4.7.1 Market Trends
11.4.7.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Turkey
11.5.1.1 Market Trends
11.5.1.2 Market Forecast
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Market Trends
11.5.2.2 Market Forecast
11.5.3 Iran
11.5.3.1 Market Trends
11.5.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5.4 United Arab Emirates
11.5.4.1 Market Trends
11.5.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5.5 Others
11.5.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Inbound Logistics
13.3 Operations
13.4 Outbound Logistics
13.5 Marketing and Sales
13.6 Service
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ABB Ltd.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Dwyer Instruments Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Emerson Electric Co.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Endress+Hauser Consult AG
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 General Electric Co.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 SensorONE Ltd.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Siemens AG
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7ey7w
