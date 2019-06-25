Worldwide Printed & Flexible Sensors Market 2016-2024 - Explosive Demand for Wireless Health & Fitness Monitoring Devices Benefit Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed and Flexible Sensors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Printed and Flexible Sensors in US$.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Printed and Flexible Sensor Types:



Biosensors

Others

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Fujifilm Holdings Corporation ( Japan )

) GSI Technologies LLC ( USA )

) Integrated Device Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) Interlink Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) ISORG ( France )

) KWJ Engineering, Inc. ( USA )

) Peratech Holdco Limited (UK)

PST Sensors (pty) Ltd ( South Africa )

) Tekscan, Inc. ( USA )

) Thin Film Electronics ASA ( Norway )

) T+Ink, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sensors Industry: An Introductory Prelude

Key Statistical Findings

Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing

Printed Flexible Sensors

A Market Round Up

Outlook

Emerging Applications for Different Segments

Developed Regions Dominate the Market, While Developing Nations to Turbo Charge Growth in Coming Years

Competition



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Sensors and Printed Electronics

Potential of Printed and Flexible Electronics

Key Unmet Demands of Silicon Sensors to Drive Business Case for Printed Sensors

Fall in Production Costs Reduces Prices of Printed Sensors Further- Helps Boost their Adoption

Printed Biosensors

The Dominant Segment

Factors Driving Growth within Biosensors Market

Wearable Biosensors Trends

Rising Number of Diabetic Patients Across the Globe & Growing Demand for Blood Glucose Strips to Boost Demand for Printed & Flexible Biosensors

Molecular Diagnostics Devices to Boost Market for Point-of- care Biosensors

Automotive Biosensors Industry Trends

Printed Piezoresistive Sensors

Following Biosensors Towards Maturity

Printed & Flexible Temperature Sensors

A Market Laden with Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Temperature Sensors Market Driven by Key End-Use Industries

Automotive Temperature Sensors Market

Printed Humidity Sensors & Photodetectors to Gain Massive Traction in Coming Years

Gas Sensors

Resolution of Technical Challenges Critical for Market Growth

Hybrid CMOS Sensors Rise in Popularity

Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain From Growing Focus of Electronic Manufacturers on Printed Electronics

A Look into Some of the Key End-Use Markets for Printed & Flexible Sensors

Strong Commercial Prospects for Printed & Flexible Sensors in the Healthcare Sector

Strong R&D Activity & Product Development Efforts in Healthcare Sector to Expand the Use of Printed & Flexible Sensors

Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of Multimodal Flexible Sensors

Flexible & Printed Sensors in Mobile Health

An Emerging Opportunity

Spiraling Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness Monitoring Devices Benefit Market Growth

Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Printed & Flexible Sensors in the Coming Years

Growing Demand from Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Widespread Adoption of Touch Screen Displays for Electronic Devices Drive Demand for Printed Sensors

Printed Sensors Gaining Prominence for Inventory & Smart Packaging Solutions

Printed Flexible RFID Label with CMOS Temperature and Humidity Sensors

Expanding End-Use Possibilities Augurs Well for the Printed and Flexible Sensors Market

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Promote Growth in Printed Sensors

Screen Printed Electrochemical Sensors Drive Opportunities

Applications of Screen Printed Electrochemical Sensors

Detection of Heavy Metals

Detection of Gas Pollutants

Detection of Organic Compounds

Water Quality Tests

Use of Screen Printed Technology for the Development of Printed Temperature Sensors



3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS

Innovations/Advancements in Printed & Flexible Sensors Spearhead Growth

Growing Usage of Flexible sensors in Several Applications

Affordable and Sleek Flexible Microcircuits

Integrating Smart Sensor Parts on the Chip

Flexible Multi-Touch Printed Sensors

Super Flexible Sensors All Set To Transform Prosthetics and Robotics

Carbon Nano-buds: A Potent Material for Flexible Touch Sensors

Insignia Technologies Develop Printed Temperature Monitoring Sensor

Flexible Digital X-Ray Technology for Remote Diagnostic & X- Ray Imaging Applications

Screen-Printed Biosensors in Microbiology

Screen Printed Biosensors to Detect Nitrate in Drinking Water

Use of Advanced and Innovative Technology in Printed Electronics

Carbon Nanotubes Stamp

Laser Processing Technology

Microparticles Magnetic Ink

Other Recent Innovations/Advancements in the Printed and Flexible Sensors

Challenges



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Printing Technology for Sensor Manufacturing

An Introduction

Printed & Flexible Sensors

An Introduction

Flexible Sensors

Types of Flexible Sensors

Technologies Used for Producing Printed & Flexible Sensors

Screen Printing

Inkjet Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexography

Printed & Flexible Sensors by Type

Biosensors

Others

Temperature Sensors

Types of Temperature Sensors

Photo-detector

Piezoresistive Sensor

Capacitive Sensing

Piezoelectric Sensor

Humidity Sensors

Gas sensors



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Sensirion Unveils STS35 Temperature Sensor

Emanate Wireless Introduces AI-based Temperature Sensors

Molex Unveils Soligi Circuits and Sensors

FlexEnable & ISORG Unveil 500 DPI Image Resolution Flexible Fingerprint Sensor

Vital Connect Introduces VitalPatch Biosensor

Atmel Rolls Out Novel Range of ARM Cortex-M0+-based MCUs

Identiv Introduces uTrust Sense Sensor

Thinfilm Introduces OpenSense Printed NFC Sensor Tag for Bottles

Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Innovative Sensor with Filtron Technology

American Semiconductor Launches FleXform-ADC Flexible Hybrid Development Kit

Toshiba Introduces T4KB3 13 Megapixel CMOS Image Sensor

Toshiba Introduces T4KA3 8 Megapixel CMOS Image Sensor

Carlo Gavazzi Unveils UA30CAD60 Series of New Long Range Ultrasonic Sensors

STMicroelectronics Introduces Innovative Thin-Film Piezoelectric MEMS Technology

Samsung Unveils SIMBAND Flexible Platform for Wearable Health Sensors

On Semiconductor Rolls Out AR0230CS Image Sensor

Toshiba Unveils T4KA7 20 Megapixel CMOS Image Sensor

On Semiconductor Unveils Python CMOS Image Sensor

Toshiba Introduces TCM3211PB VGA CMOS Image Sensor

Murata Develops New Capacitive Type MEMS Pressure Sensor



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Nissha Buys Printed Electronics Business of GSI Technologies

IDT Takes Over Synkera Technologies

R&D CORE Partners with Plastic Logic for Fully Flexible Touch Screen Sensor Technology

Microchip Partners with Xymox Technologies

Bemis Extends Partnership with Thinfilm

PakSense Inks an Agreement with Thin Film to Provide Printed Temperature Sensors



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 47)

The United States (25)

(25) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

(Excluding Japan) (1) Africa (1)

