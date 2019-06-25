Worldwide Printed & Flexible Sensors Market 2016-2024 - Explosive Demand for Wireless Health & Fitness Monitoring Devices Benefit Market Growth
Jun 25, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed and Flexible Sensors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Printed and Flexible Sensors in US$.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Printed and Flexible Sensor Types:
- Biosensors
- Others
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- GSI Technologies LLC (USA)
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- ISORG (France)
- KWJ Engineering, Inc. (USA)
- Peratech Holdco Limited (UK)
- PST Sensors (pty) Ltd (South Africa)
- Tekscan, Inc. (USA)
- Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway)
- T+Ink, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Sensors Industry: An Introductory Prelude
Key Statistical Findings
Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing
Printed Flexible Sensors
A Market Round Up
Outlook
Emerging Applications for Different Segments
Developed Regions Dominate the Market, While Developing Nations to Turbo Charge Growth in Coming Years
Competition
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Sensors and Printed Electronics
Potential of Printed and Flexible Electronics
Key Unmet Demands of Silicon Sensors to Drive Business Case for Printed Sensors
Fall in Production Costs Reduces Prices of Printed Sensors Further- Helps Boost their Adoption
Printed Biosensors
The Dominant Segment
Factors Driving Growth within Biosensors Market
Wearable Biosensors Trends
Rising Number of Diabetic Patients Across the Globe & Growing Demand for Blood Glucose Strips to Boost Demand for Printed & Flexible Biosensors
Molecular Diagnostics Devices to Boost Market for Point-of- care Biosensors
Automotive Biosensors Industry Trends
Printed Piezoresistive Sensors
Following Biosensors Towards Maturity
Printed & Flexible Temperature Sensors
A Market Laden with Tremendous Growth Opportunities
Temperature Sensors Market Driven by Key End-Use Industries
Automotive Temperature Sensors Market
Printed Humidity Sensors & Photodetectors to Gain Massive Traction in Coming Years
Gas Sensors
Resolution of Technical Challenges Critical for Market Growth
Hybrid CMOS Sensors Rise in Popularity
Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain From Growing Focus of Electronic Manufacturers on Printed Electronics
A Look into Some of the Key End-Use Markets for Printed & Flexible Sensors
Strong Commercial Prospects for Printed & Flexible Sensors in the Healthcare Sector
Strong R&D Activity & Product Development Efforts in Healthcare Sector to Expand the Use of Printed & Flexible Sensors
Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of Multimodal Flexible Sensors
Flexible & Printed Sensors in Mobile Health
An Emerging Opportunity
Spiraling Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness Monitoring Devices Benefit Market Growth
Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Printed & Flexible Sensors in the Coming Years
Growing Demand from Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry
Widespread Adoption of Touch Screen Displays for Electronic Devices Drive Demand for Printed Sensors
Printed Sensors Gaining Prominence for Inventory & Smart Packaging Solutions
Printed Flexible RFID Label with CMOS Temperature and Humidity Sensors
Expanding End-Use Possibilities Augurs Well for the Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Promote Growth in Printed Sensors
Screen Printed Electrochemical Sensors Drive Opportunities
Applications of Screen Printed Electrochemical Sensors
Detection of Heavy Metals
Detection of Gas Pollutants
Detection of Organic Compounds
Water Quality Tests
Use of Screen Printed Technology for the Development of Printed Temperature Sensors
3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS
Innovations/Advancements in Printed & Flexible Sensors Spearhead Growth
Growing Usage of Flexible sensors in Several Applications
Affordable and Sleek Flexible Microcircuits
Integrating Smart Sensor Parts on the Chip
Flexible Multi-Touch Printed Sensors
Super Flexible Sensors All Set To Transform Prosthetics and Robotics
Carbon Nano-buds: A Potent Material for Flexible Touch Sensors
Insignia Technologies Develop Printed Temperature Monitoring Sensor
Flexible Digital X-Ray Technology for Remote Diagnostic & X- Ray Imaging Applications
Screen-Printed Biosensors in Microbiology
Screen Printed Biosensors to Detect Nitrate in Drinking Water
Use of Advanced and Innovative Technology in Printed Electronics
Carbon Nanotubes Stamp
Laser Processing Technology
Microparticles Magnetic Ink
Other Recent Innovations/Advancements in the Printed and Flexible Sensors
Challenges
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Printing Technology for Sensor Manufacturing
An Introduction
Printed & Flexible Sensors
An Introduction
Flexible Sensors
Types of Flexible Sensors
Technologies Used for Producing Printed & Flexible Sensors
Screen Printing
Inkjet Printing
Gravure Printing
Flexography
Printed & Flexible Sensors by Type
Biosensors
Others
Temperature Sensors
Types of Temperature Sensors
Photo-detector
Piezoresistive Sensor
Capacitive Sensing
Piezoelectric Sensor
Humidity Sensors
Gas sensors
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Sensirion Unveils STS35 Temperature Sensor
Emanate Wireless Introduces AI-based Temperature Sensors
Molex Unveils Soligi Circuits and Sensors
FlexEnable & ISORG Unveil 500 DPI Image Resolution Flexible Fingerprint Sensor
Vital Connect Introduces VitalPatch Biosensor
Atmel Rolls Out Novel Range of ARM Cortex-M0+-based MCUs
Identiv Introduces uTrust Sense Sensor
Thinfilm Introduces OpenSense Printed NFC Sensor Tag for Bottles
Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Innovative Sensor with Filtron Technology
American Semiconductor Launches FleXform-ADC Flexible Hybrid Development Kit
Toshiba Introduces T4KB3 13 Megapixel CMOS Image Sensor
Toshiba Introduces T4KA3 8 Megapixel CMOS Image Sensor
Carlo Gavazzi Unveils UA30CAD60 Series of New Long Range Ultrasonic Sensors
STMicroelectronics Introduces Innovative Thin-Film Piezoelectric MEMS Technology
Samsung Unveils SIMBAND Flexible Platform for Wearable Health Sensors
On Semiconductor Rolls Out AR0230CS Image Sensor
Toshiba Unveils T4KA7 20 Megapixel CMOS Image Sensor
On Semiconductor Unveils Python CMOS Image Sensor
Toshiba Introduces TCM3211PB VGA CMOS Image Sensor
Murata Develops New Capacitive Type MEMS Pressure Sensor
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Nissha Buys Printed Electronics Business of GSI Technologies
IDT Takes Over Synkera Technologies
R&D CORE Partners with Plastic Logic for Fully Flexible Touch Screen Sensor Technology
Microchip Partners with Xymox Technologies
Bemis Extends Partnership with Thinfilm
PakSense Inks an Agreement with Thin Film to Provide Printed Temperature Sensors
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 47)
- The United States (25)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e2pr6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
