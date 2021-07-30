Worldwide Process Automation & Instrumentation Industry to 2026 - Upcoming Wave of the Industrial Revolution Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Research Report by Connectivity, by Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market size was estimated at USD 64.56 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 68.41 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.30% to reach USD 93.18 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Process Automation & Instrumentation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Connectivity, the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market was examined across Wired Communication Protocol and Wireless Communication Protocol.
- Based on Product, the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market was examined across Advanced Process Control, Distributed Control System, Human Machine Interface, Manufacturing Execution System, Programmable Logic Controller, Safety Automation, and Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition.
- Based on Type, the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market was examined across Process Automation and Process Instrumentation.
- Based on End User, the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market was examined across Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Advanced Material, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.
- Based on Geography, the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, including ABB Ltd., AMETEK, Inc., Azbil Corporation, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG, Delta Electronics, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, General Electric Company, Hach Company, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd, HollySys Automation Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WIKA Instruments India Private Limited, Xylem, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing adoption of IoT, big data and wireless network
5.1.1.2. Paradigm shift from conventional practices to the digital transformation
5.1.1.3. Need for a proactive solution to determine the failure
5.1.1.4. Enforcement of regulatory compliance in process industries
5.1.1.5. Rising labor wages across manufacturing hubs
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial implementation and maintenance cost
5.1.2.2. Reluctance towards the traditional working approach
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Upcoming wave of the industrial revolution
5.1.3.2. Growing emphasis on robust IT infrastructure
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Security concerns raising due to digitization
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, by Connectivity
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Wired Communication Protocol
6.3. Wireless Communication Protocol
7. Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Advanced Process Control
7.3. Distributed Control System
7.4. Human Machine Interface
7.5. Manufacturing Execution System
7.6. Programmable Logic Controller
7.7. Safety Automation
7.8. Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition
8. Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Process Automation
8.3. Process Instrumentation
9. Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive & Transportation
9.3. Chemicals & Advanced Material
9.4. Energy & Utilities
9.5. Food & Beverage
9.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10. Americas Process Automation & Instrumentation Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Process Automation & Instrumentation Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Process Automation & Instrumentation Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. ABB Ltd.
14.2. AMETEK, Inc.
14.3. Azbil Corporation
14.4. Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
14.5. Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG
14.6. Delta Electronics, Inc.
14.7. Emerson Electric Co.
14.8. Endress+Hauser AG
14.9. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd
14.10. General Electric Company
14.11. Hach Company
14.12. HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH
14.13. Hitachi, Ltd
14.14. HollySys Automation Technologies
14.15. Honeywell International, Inc.
14.16. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.17. OMRON Corporation
14.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
14.19. Schneider Electric S.E.
14.20. Shimadzu Corporation
14.21. Siemens AG
14.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.23. WIKA Instruments India Private Limited
14.24. Xylem
14.25. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
15. Appendix
