Worldwide Protein Drugs Industry to 2026 - Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

The global protein drugs market should reach $394.2 billion by 2026 from $265.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The monoclonal antibodies segment of the global protein drugs market is expected to grow from $126.7 billion in 2021 to $208.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The vaccines segment of the global protein drugs market is expected to grow from $35.4 billion in 2021 to $50.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

This report will focus on protein drugs, classification and manufacturing technologies. The protein drugs market can be classified into peptide hormones, monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, therapeutic enzymes, blood factors, vaccines and peptide antibiotics. This report focuses on six techniques for manufacturing protein therapeutics, including fractionation from natural human/animal sources, microbial fermentation, cell culture, chemical synthesis, transgenics and embryonated eggs. The report focuses on each market and its applications, regulatory environment, latest trends and developments, drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the market.

The report covers company profiles for all the major companies and also company share analysis. This report also covers market projections to 2026 and relevant patent analysis. By geography, the market has been segmented into the United States, Europe and emerging markets. Emerging markets include India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, 2020 (as base year) and forecast through 2026.

The Report Includes

37 data tables and 28 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and manufacturing technologies for protein drugs

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of protein drugs market based on type, manufacturing process and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

A detailed description of protein drugs, their classification and six main manufacturing technologies and information on recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (rDNA) technology

Information on advancements in manufacturing technologies, new product launches of the industry and discussion on the effect of biosimilars entry to the protein drugs market

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Therapeutic Proteins: Overview

History

Pharmacological Classification of Therapeutic Proteins

Protein Therapeutics with Enzymatic or Regulatory Activity

Protein Therapeutics with Special Targeting Activity

Protein Vaccines

Molecular Classification of Therapeutic Proteins

Cytokines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Blood Products

Peptide Antibiotics

Vaccines

Enzymes

Peptide Hormones

Manufacturing Technologies

Fractionation/Extraction from Natural Sources (Human/Animal)

Microbial Fermentation and Bioreactors

Transgenics

Mammalian Cell Culture

Chapter 4 Regulatory Aspects

Monoclonal Antibodies

Therapeutic Enzymes

Cytokines

Peptide Hormones

Vaccines

Blood Products

Peptide Antibiotics

Recalls and Safety Alerts

Chapter 5 New Developments

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Cytokines

Peptide Hormones

Therapeutic Enzymes

Blood Products

Peptide Antibiotics

Chapter 6 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Type

Global Market for Protein Drugs by Type

Market Share

Monoclonal Antibodies

Peptide Hormones

Vaccines

Blood Factors

Cytokines

Therapeutic Enzymes

Peptide Antibiotics

Chapter 7 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Region

Global Market for Protein Drugs by Region

Market Share

Regional Markets for Monoclonal Antibodies

Regional Markets for Peptide Hormones

Regional Markets for Vaccines

Regional Markets for Blood Factors

Regional Markets for Cytokines

Regional Markets for Therapeutic Enzymes

Regional Markets for Peptide Antibiotics

Chapter 8 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Manufacturing Process

Global Market for Protein Drugs by Manufacturing Process

Market Share

Monoclonal Antibodies

Peptide Hormones

Vaccines

Blood Factors

Cytokines

Therapeutic Enzymes

Peptide Antibiotics

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Monoclonal Antibodies

Market Share

Peptide Hormones

Market Share

Vaccines

Market Share

Blood Factors

Market Share

Cytokines

Market Share

Therapeutic Enzymes

Market Share

Peptide Antibiotics

Market Share

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Aging Population

Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies

New Product Launches

Licensing and Collaboration Agreements

Market Challenges

Price Controls

Regulatory Pressures

Entry of Biosimilars

Impact of COVID-19 on Protein Drugs Market

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Amgen Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Biotest

CSL Ltd.

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Fresenius Kabi

Glaxosmithkline

Grifols S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Novo Nordisk Ag

Novartis Ag

Octapharma Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz

Sanofi S.A.

Seagen

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

UCB Co.

