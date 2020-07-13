Worldwide Public Cloud Industry to 2026 - Key Market Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Public Cloud Market By Organization Size, By Services Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Public Cloud Market size is expected to reach $488.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 16% CAGR during the forecast period. The public cloud is where the vendor can provide companies with access to their data center infrastructure. They are responsible for all management, repair, security and upgrades. Cloud computing has developed into a large and diverse network of technologies, products and services. Giving birth to a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem in which multiple service vendors compete for ever-expanding cloud market share. As consumers, it is difficult to access and appreciate this cloud ecosystem.



The decision of a business to move to the cloud is unique. Nonetheless, there are some common explanations and inevitable developments that cause a company to make a transition. One of the most important reasons for change is the wide range of benefits provided by cloud computing. Greater durability, scalability, and stability are only a couple of the most common explanations for this. Data compliance is the backbone of corporate practices whether you're in sectors such as financial services and healthcare. If a company operates on on-site solutions, the development and continued implementation of compliance regulations may pose a significant resource challenge. Moving to the cloud helps to select which providers are already compatible. These compliance requirements will be updated with the cloud vendor responsible for any updates.



Over the coming years, a number of industry watchers are speculating about what the recent stagnation in growth is expected to mean for the public cloud market share. This has been commonly demonstrated in many economies, it is a truism that growth rates should collapse this hyper-scale is reached. However, even with the overall decline in production, almost every other sector of the broader technology industry is still exceeded. Coronavirus has forced the majority of IT firms to follow the home model of operation. IT and ITES have made it easier for mobile staff to implement business productivity technologies and services. As a result, there is a growing need for cloud connectivity and collaboration tools across the globe.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Public Cloud Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Salesforce.com, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., and Fujitsu Limited are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Fujitsu Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Market, by Organization Size

1.4.2 Global Public Cloud Market, by Services Type

1.4.3 Global Public Cloud Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Public Cloud Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, May - 2020,Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Public Cloud Market by Organization Size

4.1 Global Public Cloud Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region

4.2 Global Public Cloud Large Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Public Cloud Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Global BFSI Public Cloud Market by Region

5.2 Global IT & Telecom Public Cloud Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Public Cloud Market by Region

5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Public Cloud Market by Region

5.5 Global Government & Defense Public Cloud Market by Region

5.6 Global Energy & Utilities Public Cloud Market by Region

5.7 Global Manufacturing Public Cloud Market by Region

5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Public Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Public Cloud Market by Services Type

6.1 Global Public Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Region

6.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

6.3 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Public Cloud Market by Region

7.1 North America Public Cloud Market

7.2 Europe Public Cloud Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Public Cloud Market

7.4 LAMEA Public Cloud Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.3 Salesforce.com, Inc.

8.4 Microsoft Corporation

8.5 Google, Inc.

8.6 Oracle Corporation

8.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

8.8 Dell Technologies, Inc.

8.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.10 Fujitsu Limited



