Worldwide Pulp and Root Repair Industry to 2027 - Increasing Dental Health Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulp and Root Repair Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Bioceramic Liners, Bioceramic Sealers, and Restoratives), Application (Root Canal Treatment (RCT), Pulpotomy, Pulp Capping, and Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global pulp and root repair system market is expected to reach US$ 4,097.13 million in 2027 from US$ 2,706.43 million in 2019;it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth.



Based on the application, the global pulp and root repair market is segmented into root canal treatment, pulp capping, pulpotomy, and others.The root canal treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growing number of root canal procedures and rising access to these procedures due to increasing number of dental facilities are offering significant opportunities for the growth of the segmental market. According to a study published by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) in 2020, ~15 million root canal procedures are performed each year in the US.Further, the pulp capping segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the pulp and root repair market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising investments in endodontics. However, high cost of dental treatments restrains the growth of the market.



The substantial impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pulp and root repair market is expected to last for the next few quarters. The imposition of lockdown and social distancing measures, and major focus on prevention and treatment of this disease has led to decline in number of pulp and root repair procedures in the world. In addition, the adverse effect of the pandemic on per capita income of populations is also likely to influence the preference for dental care and services during the forecast period.



Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., COLTENE Group, AVALON BIOMED (NuSmile Ltd.), Angelus Industria de Produtos Odontologicos S/A, Medicept, Innovative BioCeramix, Inc., Septodont, Brasseler USA, and ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION are few of the leading companies operating in the pulp and root repair market.



The report segments global pulp and root repair market as follows:



By Product

Bioceramic Liners

Bioceramic Sealers

Restoratives

By Application

Root Canal Treatment

Pulp Capping

Pulpotomy

Others

By Geography



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

