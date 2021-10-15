Worldwide PVC Stabilizers Industry to 2030 - Players Include Adeka, BASF And Galata Chemicals Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PVC Stabilizers Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Function, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global PVC stabilizers market will reach $5,042.4 million by 2030, growing by 4.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising demand for PVC in a magnitude of industry verticals such as construction, automotive, packaging, and electrical & electronics. In terms of sales volume, the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 4.1%.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global PVC stabilizers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global PVC stabilizers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Function, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Lead-based Stabilizers

3.3 Organic Stabilizers

3.3.1 Methyltin PVC Stabilizer

3.3.2 Butyltin PVC Stabilizer

3.3.3 Octyltin PVC Stabilizer

3.3.4 Other Organic PVC Stabilizers

3.4 Calcium-based Stabilizers

3.5 Tin-based Stabilizers

3.6 Barium-based Stabilizers

3.7 Liquid Mixed Metal Stabilizers

3.8 Other Product Types



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Function

4.1 Market Overview by Function

4.2 Heat/Thermal Stabilizers

4.3 Light Stabilizers

4.4 Antioxidant Stabilizers

4.5 Antiozonant Stabilizers

4.6 Stabilizers with Other Functions



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 PVC Pipes & Fittings

5.3 PVC Window Profiles

5.4 PVC Sheet & Film

5.5 PVC Cables & Wires

5.6 PVC Coatings & Flooring

5.7 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Building & Construction Industry

6.3 Packaging Industry

6.4 Electrical & Electronics Industry

6.5 Automotive Industry

6.6 Footwear Industry

6.7 Other Industries



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Adeka Corporation

Baerlocher GmbH

BASF SE

Chemson Polymer Additive AG

Galata Chemicals

Italmatch Chemicals

Jiangsu Uniwel Chemistry Co. Ltd

KD Chem Co., Ltd.

Pau Tai Industrial Corporation

PMC Group Inc.

PT TIMAH Tbk

Reagens SpA

Shital Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Vikas Ecotech Ltd.

