Worldwide PVDF Resin Industry to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Akzo Nobel and Arkema Among Others

The global PVDF resin market reached a value of US$ 880.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,285.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is a thermoplastic fluoropolymer resin that is highly inert and stable with excellent chemical, abrasion, and flame resistance. It is produced from the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride (VDF) and offers high tensile strength, surface hardness, and heat and ultraviolet (UV) light resistance. As a result, it is used in the production of piping products, sheets, tubes, films, and plates around the world. It is also utilized as coatings on metal roofs, garage doors, and wall panels and applied on curtain walls, aluminum windows and door framing, soffits, and sunshades to form aluminum extrusions. Besides this, it finds applications in the automotive and transportation, agriculture, packaging, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, biomedical, and chemical industries worldwide.

The rising application of PVDF resins in the aerospace and defense industry to protect the equipment from moisture, shock, vibration and chemicals represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, these resins are used as a binder for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries across the globe. This, along with the escalating demand for PVDF resins for easy processing in molding, extrusion and compounding, is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, they are used in wires and cables due to their lightweight, flexibility, and low thermal conductivity. These cables are further used in commercial and military electronics, avionics, satellites, aircraft, helicopters, ships, trains, and offshore platforms. Besides this, expanding electronics industry on account of the rising sales of smartphones, portable computing devices, gaming systems is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, governments of several countries are extensively investing in the renewable energy sector, which, in turn, is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, AGC Chemicals (AGC Inc.), Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group, Kureha Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A, The Sherwin-Williams Company and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global PVDF resin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global PVDF resin market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of crystalline phase?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global PVDF resin market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global PVDF Resin Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 PVDF Granule

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 PVDF Powder

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type of Crystalline Phase

7.1 Alpha

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Beta

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Gamma

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Delta

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Coating

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Injection and Extrusion Products

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Lithium-ion Battery Binders

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Photovoltaic Film

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Water Treatment Membranes

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Filament

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Chemical Processing

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Electrical and Electronics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Construction

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 New Energies

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Oil and Gas

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Pharmaceutical and Biomedical

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3M Company

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 AGC Chemicals (AGC Inc.)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Arkema S.A

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Dongyue Group

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Kureha Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 PPG Industries Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Solvay S.A

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 The Sherwin-Williams Company

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

