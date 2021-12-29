Worldwide Regenerative Medicine Outlook to 2027: Therapeutics Segment Dominated the Market in 2020 Due to the High Usage of Primary Cell-Based Therapies

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Cell-based Immunotherapies, Gene Therapies), by Therapeutic Category (Cardiovascular, Oncology), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global regenerative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 57.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.27% over the forecast period.

Recent advancements in biological therapies have resulted in a gradual shift in preference toward personalized medicinal strategies over the conventional treatment approach. This has resulted in rising R&D activities in the regenerative medicine arena for the development of novel regenerative therapies.



Furthermore, advancements in cell biology, genomics research, and gene-editing technology are anticipated to fuel the growth of the industry. Stem cell-based regenerative therapies are in clinical trials, which may help restore damaged specialized cells in many serious and fatal diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer's, neurodegenerative diseases, and spinal cord injuries.

For instance, various research institutes have adopted Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) to develop a treatment for Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).



Constant advancements in molecular medicines have led to the development of gene-based therapy, which utilizes targeted delivery of DNA as a medicine to fight against various disorders.

Gene therapy developments are high in oncology due to the rising prevalence and genetically driven pathophysiology of cancer. The steady commercial success of gene therapies is expected to accelerate the growth of the global market over the forecast period.



Regenerative Medicine Market Report Highlights

The number of companies engaged in the development of advanced therapies is continuously increasing over the past few years. This is anticipated to increase the competition among companies to create a specific and efficient pipeline

The therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the high usage of primary cell-based therapies along with advances in stem cell and progenitor cell therapies. The implementation of these therapies in dermatological, musculoskeletal, and dental application results in the highest share of this segment

Stem cell and progenitor cell-based therapies are anticipated to witness rapid growth due to high investments in this research space and an increasing number of stem cell banks

With the rise in R&D and clinical trials of regenerative medicines, key players are offering several consulting services leading to lucrative growth of the services segment

The oncology segment is estimated to account for the largest revenue share by 2027 owing to the high prevalence of cancer indications, which drives the demand for better solutions. The presence of a strong pipeline of regenerative medicines for cancer treatment also supplements the segment growth

North America dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. A significant number of universities and research organizations investigating various stem cell-based approaches for regenerative apposition in the U.S. propels the region's growth

Key Topics Covered:

Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Presence of a strong pipeline and a large number of clinical trials

High economic impact of regenerative medicine

Emerging applications of gene therapy in regenerative medicine

Increasing government & private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine

Technological advancements in regenerative medicine (stem cell, tissue engineering, and nanotechnology)

Increase in strategic partnerships to accelerate development & commercialization of regenerative medicines

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases & genetic disorders, degenerative diseases, and bone & joint diseases leading to rise in demand for regenerative treatments

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost of treatment

Regulatory issues pertaining to stem cells, tissues engineering, and regenerative medicines

Market Challenge Analysis

Current challenges of on-market gene therapies

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Therapeutic Category, 2020

Reimbursement Framework

Reimbursement Framework & Clinical Translation of RM

Reimbursement Framework for RM: Europe

Reimbursement Framework for RM: South Korea

Technology Overview

Autologous Cell Transplantation

Next-Generation Cell-Based Therapies

CAR-T Cell Technologies

Cost Structure Analysis

User Perspective Analysis

Market Influencer Analysis

Consumer Behavior Analysis

Regenerative Medicine Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis Tools

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Merger & Acquisition Deals

Collaboration & Partnerships

Business Expansion

Market Entry Strategies

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Raw material supplier

Contract Service Provider

Distributor

Companion Diagnostics companies:

Case Studies

MACI (Vericel Corporation):

LAVIV (Azficel-T) (Fibrocell Technologies):

Competitive Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Challenges Analysis

Manufacturing & Supply Challenges

Opportunities analysis

Need For Development Of New Therapies Against SARS-COV-2

T-cell Therapy

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue engineering

Rise In Demand For Supply Chain Management Solutions

Challenges in Manufacturing T-cell Therapies Against COVID-19

Clinical Trial Analysis

Regenerative Medicine Market: Product Business Analysis

Regenerative Medicine Market: Therapeutic Category Business Analysis

Regenerative Medicine Market: Regional Business Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cook Biotech, Inc.

Bayer AG

Astrazeneca plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Abbott

Vericel Corporation

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Amgen Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. / Thermogenesis Holdings Inc.

U.S Stem Cell, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Nuvasive, Inc.

Organogenesis, Inc.

Mimedx Group, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Corline Biomedical Ab

