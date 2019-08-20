Worldwide Renewable Energy Markets, Technologies, Trends, and CAGR Projections, 2017-2023 - Solar Power (PV, CSP) Expected to Be One of the Fastest-Growing Renewable Technologies

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Energy: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Renewable energy sources have had a strong decade of growth. In 2009, they contributed about 10% of global primary fuel supplies. However, the market environment for renewable energy is likely to be more challenging in the years ahead.

As the prices for some renewable energy sources become more competitive, suppliers will be forced to compete. As the price of natural gas declines, the wind power industry, in particular, will be challenged to find ways to lower prices, even as future projects focus on more expensive offshore installations.

Solar power, with its much larger customer and manufacturing base, will be able to respond more quickly, although declining prices and margins will be difficult for suppliers just as the declining business volume will be for the wind power industry. The workhorse of renewable energy - hydro-power - will continue to grow mainly due to contracts signed and financing secured before the recent recession.



China's 13th Five-Year Plan aims to reduce emissions of harmful gases into the atmosphere by producing electricity using renewable resources. The country is expected to remain a key driving factor for the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing governmental interventions to promote electricity generation using renewable resources in India are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.



Regional demand for renewable electricity in Europe is expected to increase mainly due to government policies, particularly in Germany, France, and the U.K.



Efforts to reduce or minimize reliance on conventional energy resources such as oil, natural gas and coal due to growing environmental hazards caused during their use for power generation are expected to remain a key driving factor for the global market. In addition, governmental support in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives in nations such as the U.S., Germany, Iceland, France, the U.K., China, and India is expected to drive production of renewable energy. However, the high costs associated with renewable energy production are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.



Hydroelectric has emerged as the leading renewable energy technology, followed by wind power. However, hydroelectric is one of the slowest-growing renewable resources as the industry has shifted its focus toward developing other high-growth technologies such as solar, wind, and ocean. Solar power, including solar photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP), is expected to be one of the fastest-growing renewable technologies.

Report Synopsis

132 data tables

An overview of the global market for renewable energy and related applications and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Coverage of the major sources of renewable energy as primary fuels, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, liquid biofuels for transportation, geothermal, and oceanic sources (wave, tidal and thermal)

Examination of the impact on the renewable energy market brought about by the surging global demand for energy, the impact of climate change on alternative fuels, improvements in technology, and the availability of new materials

Information on how each source of renewable energy may employ differing technologies, have differing constraints and offer different possibilities to different classes of users

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the field, including Alstom Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals, General Electric, Hitachi and Toshiba

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Recent Developments

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Global Renewable Energy Market Overview

Overview

Renewable Energy Market Analysis

Renewable Energy Market Determinants

Growth of Carbon Dioxide Emission Levels

Institutions and Programs of Importance for the Renewable Energy Sector

Green-e Marketplace

LEED Certification Program

EPA's Green Power Partnership

EPA's Center for Corporate Climate Leadership

The Paris Agreement

Renewable Energy Market Segmentation

History of the Renewable Energy Market

Renewable Energy Installed Capacity

Growth in Electricity Demand

Global Roadmaps for Renewable Energy Generation

Power Generation Policy Support

New Renewable Energy Support Mechanisms

Feed-in Tariff/Feed-in Premium

Other Measures

Chapter 4 Solar Power Market

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Solar Power Market

Solar PV Market

North American Solar PV Market

European Solar PV Market

Asia-Pacific Solar PV Market

RoW Solar PV Market

Concentrated Solar Power Market

North American CSP Market

European CSP Market

Asia-Pacific CSP Market

RoW CSP Market

Industry Structure of Licensed Capacity

Licensing Periods

Legislative Framework for Solar Power

Competition in the Solar PV Manufacturing Market

Chapter 5 Wind Power Market

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Wind Power Market

Revenue and Installed Capacity by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Installed Capacity Clustering

Legislative Framework for Wind Power

Denmark

The European Union

India

Poland

United States

Australia

China

Competition in the Wind Power Market

Roadmap for Wind Power Market Development

Chapter 6 Geothermal Power Market

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Global Geothermal Energy Market

Revenue and Installed Capacity by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Geothermal Power Licensing Periods and Legislative Frameworks

Iceland

France

Italy

Germany

United States

Australia

RoW

Competition in the Geothermal Energy Market

Geothermal Investment Trends

Roadmap of Geothermal Energy Market Development

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Hydroelectric Power Market

Overview

Run-of-River Hydropower Plant

Pumped Storage

Storage Hydropower

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Hydroelectric Power Market

Revenue and Installed Capacity by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Legislative Framework for Hydroelectric Power

China

United States

India

Recent General Global Hydropower Trends

Chapter 8 Ocean Energy Market

Overview

Types of Ocean Energy Technology

Wave Energy

Marine Current Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Unstable Oil Prices

Global Warming

Declining Demand for Nuclear Power

Use of Coal

Ocean Power Market

Revenue and Installed Capacity Markets by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Licensing Period and Industry Structure for Licensed Capacity

Legislative Framework for Ocean Power

Competition in the Ocean Power Market

Recent News and Developments in the Global Ocean Power Market by Country

Belgium

Canada

China

Denmark

European Commission

France

Germany

India

Ireland

Italy

Republic of Korea

Mexico

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

The United States

Chapter 9 Liquid Biofuels for the Transportation Sector

Overview

Biofuel Feedstocks

Crop Feedstock

Cellulosic Feedstock

Algae Feedstock

Carbon Dioxide Feedstock

Types of Biofuels

Conventional Biofuels

Advanced Biofuels

End-Products of Biofuels

Cellulosic Ethanol

Biodiesel

Biogas

Syngas

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Biodiesel Market

Revenue and Production by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Legislative Framework for Biofuels

E.U. legislation for Biofuels and Biomass for Energy Purposes

U.S. Legislation for Biofuels and Biomass for Energy Purposes

U.S. National Renewable Fuel Standard

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard

Competition in the Biofuel Market

Roadmap of Biofuel Market Development

Chapter 10 Factors Influencing Demand for Renewable Energy

Demographic Population Changes

Age

Household Composition

Increasing Income

Government Subsidies

European Union

United States

Factors influencing Solar Energy

International Support for Photovoltaics

European Activities

Implementing the Vision in Europe

Germany's National Program

National Program European Photovoltaic Industry Association

Japanese PV Efforts

Chinese Central Planning

National Energy Administration of China

13th Renewable Energy Development Five-Year Plan (2016-2020)

India

India 175 GW Renewable Energy Target for 2022

175 GW Renewable Energy Target for 2022 Other International Support for Solar Energy

Standards and Conformity Assessment Organizations

Economics and Costs of PV Installations

Solar Rebates and Incentives

U.S. PV Incentive Programs

State PV Incentives

Property Tax Exemptions

Sales Tax Exemptions

Federal PV Incentives

Emissions Trading Programs

Emissions Trading Systems

Chinese Pilot Trading Schemes

Chapter 11 Government Regulations

Government Commitments to Environmental Measures

Feed-In Tariffs

Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS)

Power Purchase Agreements

Production Tax Credits

Renewable Energy Governing Bodies

United Nations Environment Programme

Division of Early Warning and Assessment

Division of Environmental Policy Division of Technology, Industry and Economics

Division of Policy Development and Law

Division of Environmental Policy Implementation

Division of Regional Cooperation

Division of Environmental Conventions

Global Environment Facility

UNEP Governing Bodies

UNEP Partnerships

UNEP Scientific Advisory Groups

The Ecosystem Conservation Group

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

The Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection

UNEP Energy Branch

Renewable Energy

Energy Efficiency

Sustainable Transport

Alternative Fuels

Round-table of Sustainable Biofuels

International Resource Panel

Promoting Vehicle Energy Efficiency

Bioenergy Program

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

European Commission

European Energy Commission

U.S. State, Local and Foreign Government Agencies

U.S. DOE

Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Biomass

Geothermal Power

Solar Power

Hydropower

Vehicles

Federal Energy Management Program

Weatherization Intergovernmental Program

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

EPA Energy

EPA Energy Star

Regional Government Initiatives

Local Government Initiatives

Chapter 12 Challenges to Renewable Energy Adoption

Solar Power

Capital Costs

PV Standards and Safety

International Standards

The Global Approval Program

Other Organizations

Hazardous Substances

Biofuels

Wave Energy and the Environment

Fish, Marine Life and Endangered Species

and Endangered Species Visual Appearance and Noise

Sedimentary Flow Patterns

Device Fluid Leaks

Conflicts with Recreational Activities

U.S. Permit Process

FERC Process

Chapter 13 Patent Review/ New Developments

Technologies

Biotechnology

Nanotechnology

Renewable Energy Patents

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Large Multi-Sector Operators

Acciona

BP

RWE

RWE Npower Plc

Renewable Energy Industry Suppliers

ABB Ltd.

Alstom Power

Andritz Ag

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd.

Fuji Electric Group

General Electric

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Power Systems America

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Ag (Hydropower)

Toshiba Corp.

Hydropower

Agder Energi

BC Hydro And Power Authority

Centrais Eltricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras)

China Huadian

China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd.

Duke Energy Corp.

Georgia Power Co.

Hydro Green Energy

Hydro-Qubec

Ontario Power Generation

Rushydro

Shaoyang Hengyuan Zijiang Hydroelectric Equipment Co., Ltd.

Sinohydro

Stat Kraft As

Voith Ag

Wind Energy

Acciona

Enercon Gmbh

Nordex Se

Siemensgamesa

(Xinjiang) Goldwind Science And Technology

Solar Energy

Canadian Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Qcells

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.

Jinkosolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Kyocera

Motech Industries

Schott Solar Csp

Shanghai Ja Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Solar Frontier Ltd.

Sunpower Corp.

Suntech

Trina Solar Ltd.

Yingli Solar

Liquid Biofuels For Transportation

Amyris Biotechnologies Inc.

Archers Daniels Midland

Biojet Corp.

Bluefire Renewables

Cosan

Coskata

Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc.

Greenshift Corp.

Gushan Environmental Energy

Poet Llc

Rentech Inc.

Sapphire Energy Inc.

Solazyme Inc.

Sustainable Oils

Thorney Technologies Ltd

Valero Energy Corp.

Verenium Biofuels Corp.

Geothermal Energy

Altarock Energy Inc.

Calpine Corp.

Chevron Corp.

Comisin Federal De Electricidad

Enel S.P.A.

Energy Development Corp.

Mercury Nz Ltd (Mighty River Power)

Ormat Technologies Inc.

Reykjavik Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavkur)

Toshiba Power Systems

Ocean Power

Andritz Hydro Hammerfes

Aquamarine Power

Aw-Energy

AWS Ocean Energy Ltd.

Biopower Systems Pty Ltd.

Carnegie Wave Energy

Ocean Power Technologies

Openhydro

Orecon

Pelamis Wave Power

Renewable Energy Holdings

SDE

Seabased Ab

Simec Atlantis Energy (Marine Current Turbines)

Syncwave Energy Inc.

Trident Energy Ltd.

Voith Hydro Wavegen Ltd.

Wave Dragon

Wave Energy

Wave Star Energy

Chapter 15 Renewable Energy Ministries

Ministry of Environmental Protection, People's Republic of China

Mandates

Departments

National Action Plan on Climate Change

Responsibilities

Current Environmental Situation

Key Areas and Main Tasks

Ministry of Environment and Forests of India

U.K. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Sustainable Development

SDIG Targets

Biodiversity

Sustainable Communities

Governance and Delivery

Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety of Germany

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq759w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

